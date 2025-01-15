Colts Select Three Key Players to Solidify Future in PFF Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are in full offseason mode since missing the playoffs following a meaningless Week 18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While finding a new defensive coordinator is the paramount subject for Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen, so is the upcoming NFL draft in a bit over three months.
Pro Football Focus did a three-round mock draft highlighting who they believe Indianapolis should draft. In this article, we'll dive into each of the trio of players taken and discuss how they'll potentially help the Colts in 2025 and beyond.
First Round; #14 | Tyler Warren - Tight End (Penn State)
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren has been the pick for several first-round mocks when considering Indianapolis, and it's easy to see why.
Warren can do it all from the tight end position, as displayed in his 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards (11.9 average) and eight touchdown receptions. He also rushed the pill 26 times for 218 rushing yards (8.4 average) and another four scores (12 all-purpose).
Warren isn't just a receiving threat but can also block, assisting Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor in the ground game. While Indy has solid blockers at tight end in Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree, none of their existing players threaten anyone as pass-catchers.
This is a home run selection for the Colts, addressing a position that has lacked since the retirement of former Colt Jack Doyle.
Second Round; #45 | Xavier Watts - Safety (Notre Dame)
Two-time All-American safety from Notre Dame, Xavier Watts is a revelation. If Indianapolis can secure Watts, it likely ends Julian Blackmon in the Circle City.
Pairing Watts with Nick Cross is ideal, as Watts has a phenomenal 13 interceptions over the last two seasons, 273 return yards, 17 passes defended, and two defensive scores. He also won the Bronko Nagurski award in 2023, awarded to college football's most outstanding defensive player.
In short, drafting Watts is another great selection, as it brings a ball-hawking safety to Indy's defense that will challenge any passer in the NFL. Per PFF, Watts posted vibrant grades defensively, with 87.2 overall, 88.9 coverage, and 77.9 run defense.
Cross and Watts is a formidable duo in the safety section that can build together through the years. While the offensive side of the ball is important for the Colts to improve, the defense was also a glaring issue against opposing pass attacks; Watts will help stave that problem.
Third Round; #80 | Cam Skattebo - Running Back (Arizona State)
Arizona State's Cam Skattebo defines what a powerful runner is, implementing a bruiser-type style that can complement Jonathan Taylor well. After finishing fifth in the Heisman voting, Skattebo's 2024 showcases his potential dominance as a runner.
After toting 293 attempts for 1,711 rushing yards (5.8 average) and 21 ground touchdowns, it's clear that Skattebo can present issues for any defense, especially against weak tackling.
Skattebo might be more of a traditional type of back, but he can still operate well enough as a receiver, as he showed in 2024 with 45 catches for 605 receiving yards (13.4 average), and another three touchdowns (24 all-purpose).
Taylor would still be the undisputed starter, but Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson aren't that great in relief in the backfield. The Colts need a more reliable weapon behind the 2024 Pro Bowl runner, and Skattebo would be an exciting addition to Steichen's offense.
