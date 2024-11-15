5 Keys to a Colts Victory Over Jets
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6) head to MetLife Stadium to face the 3-7 New York Jets with a three-game losing streak to erase. With Anthony Richardson heading back to the starting lineup as the leader of the Colts' offense against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' brutal defense, something has to give in this battle with serious playoff implications for both teams.
With this on the top of the brain, here are the five keys to Indianapolis ending their losing ways and Richardson getting a victory in his first start after getting benched for Joe Flacco.
Contain Jets' Ground Game
The Jets were likely hoping for their ground game with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen to take off with gusto by week 11 mark of the 2024 season. However, this hasn't been the case at all. Hall has 554 rushing yards on 136 carries (4.1 average) and Allen 223 on 60 attempts (3.7 average), showcasing the 30th-ranked rushing attack in the NFL.
The Colts defense has bounced back big in recent weeks despite losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. But that must continue to negate Rodgers leaning on New York's running backs to set up play action and easier situations for the future Hall of Famer. We'll see if mainstays like Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner can help Indy's stop troops negate New York's backs.
Don't Let Jets' D-Line Take Over
The Jets might have a .300 win percentage, but their defensive front is elite. Featuring Quinnen Williams, Will McDonald IV, Michael Clemons, and Solomon Thomas, Indy's offensive protection will have its work cut out. While the Jets struggle to defend the ground, they are incredible against quarterbacks (32 sacks—third in the NFL). This means Richardson must be prepared for constant pressure.
Indy's offensive line features notables like left guard Quenton Nelson, left tackle Bernhard Raimann, and right tackle Braden Smith, but center Tanor Bortolini and right guard Dalton Tucker are rookies finding their footing in the NFL. While they've both played well given their inexperience, the Jets possess incredible talent in the defensive trenches. We'll see what happens as Indy's offensive line may have their toughest season task in this New York defensive front.
Cornerbacks Must Have Big Game
The Colts defense has played better in recent weeks and will need to carry that momentum into facing the Jets and their impactful receiving duo, Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. Starting with Wilson, the former Ohio State Buckeye has 65 catches on 100 targets for 704 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. With 10 targets averaged per game from Rodgers, expect that to continue against the Colts.
As for Adams, he was acquired mid-season in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Since joining the Jets, Adams has been targeted heavily with 39 passes through four games. However, he's only secured 20 (51.3% efficiency) for 206 receiving yards and 1 touchdown. However, when the Raiders played the Colts last year, Adams torched Indy's secondary (mostly Jaylon Jones) for 13 catches for 126 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.
If the Colts want to win, they can't allow these two dynamic receivers to help Rodgers develop comfortability and rhythm; otherwise, the offense will find it even harder to keep up with Richardson returning after two games. Kenny Moore II, Jones, Samuel Womack III, Julian Blackmon, and Nick Cross must be their best on Sunday to avoid letting these WRs take over.
Heavily Involve Josh Downs
Second-year pass-catcher Josh Downs has taken over as the Colts' best receiving option 10 games into the 2024 season. Downs has 45 catches on 66 targets for 483 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. While Alec Pierce has been the undisputed explosive receiving threat for Indianapolis, Downs is the most consistent and arguably the 'safety blanket' for Richardson.
Michael Pittman Jr. looks to be returning to a better way after sitting the last game due to a back injury, but that likely won't mitigate how important Downs is for Indy's offense in this matchup. With two-time First Team All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner set to see a lot of Pittman, Downs will be relied upon for receiving help more than ever. Look for the former North Carolina Tarheel product to resume his efficient ways against a tough Jets secondary to help Richardson with quick completions.
Emphasize the Running Attack
The Jets are second in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (168.3 average), but 25th against the run (134 average), giving Indianapolis a golden opportunity to smash New York's defense with the running attack. Now that Richardson is back in the lineup running back Jonathan Taylor gets more opportunity to make plays and better, consistent runs.
Through seven games played this year, Taylor has 616 rushing yards on 126 carries (4.9 average) and 5 scores on the ground. This equates to around 18 carries a game for Taylor but expect more activity against the Jets and with Richardson back as the QB. If Indy is smart, they'll run 35 or more rushing plays, putting the Jets' defense to task to stop them. Given that the Colts have threats like Richardson, Taylor, Trey Sermon, and Tyler Goodson in the running scheme there are plenty of ways to attack New York's exposed weakness. We'll see if that's in the game plan for Shane Steichen.
