Indianapolis Colts Kicking Competition Has Added Pressure

INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich considers it fun.

But as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. can attest, it’s not as enjoyable when you’re attached to the Indianapolis Colts kicker who loses the daily competition at training camp.

Second-year Chase McLaughlin didn’t miss a field goal on Tuesday. Undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship bounced a 42-yarder off the right upright.

That meant half of the roster, on this day those with jersey numbers 50 and up, had to run extra sprints. Walker has been unlucky. He was attached to McLaughlin when Blankenship won the previous day. Blankenship also won the first day, so he’s up 2-1 overall.

Colts kicking competition: Rookie Rodrigo Blankenship (left) vs. Chase McLaughlin. Matt Stamey, Jenna Watson/USA TODAY Sports

Because NFL preseason games were canceled by the Coronavirus pandemic, Reich got creative to put more heat on both kickers. He wants to see who will deliver the most in these circumstances.

“Yeah, we have a kicking competition going where half the team is (attached) – we’re switching it up,” Reich said in a Tuesday Zoom video call. “We’re just having some fun with it. Fifties and above are with one kicker, and then 49 numbers and below are with the other kicker. Whoever wins the day, the other team runs.

‘Really, the idea is because of no preseason games, just to try to create pressure. There’s no greater pressure than having to perform for your teammates and not letting them down. We’re just having some fun with it. The guys are embracing it. I do think it helps and I think the kickers are responding to it.”

McLaughlin filled in for injured Adam Vinatieri in the final four games of last season, made five-of-six field goals and all 11 extra points. The rookie was rewarded with a one-year contract to return.

Blankenship, who had quite a Georgia fan following, won the Lou Groza Award as college football’s top placekicker in 2019. He made 27-of-33 field goals as a senior. In his four-year career, he hit 80-of-97 FGs and all 200 PATs. The Colts liked him enough to pay a $20,000 signing bonus to compete for the job.

It’s the first Colts kicking competition since 1998, when Mike Vanderjagt bested incumbent Cary Blanchard.

May the best man win.

Walker smiled on a video call when asked if he minds being a pawn in this kicking competition.

“I do when the 50s don’t have to run,” he said. “It seems like I’ve been on the wrong side both times, the 50s have had to run. But I love the competition. It’s bringing out the best in both of them. You see Chase came in with a chip on his shoulder today. It just so happens I wasn’t on his side today and he goes and makes every kick.

“Rodrigo was off to a hot start. The first two days, he wins both competitions. Then he comes back and Chase gets him today. Again, just the competition, that’s all football is, competition bringing the best out of everyone. Those two are only going to thrive in that competition. So the best player is going to excel in it and the best player will win this competition. We’re excited, man. We’re excited to see the competition from all the position battles, even the kickers. It’s fun to be around.”

It would be an understatement to say this competition is important. The Colts missed 15 kicks last season, including six extra points. Vinatieri is on the mend from knee surgery and it’s uncertain if the 47-year-old future Hall of Famer will ever kick again.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)