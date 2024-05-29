Colts Rookie a Potentially "Dangerous New Addition", per NFL Analyst
The Indianapolis Colts walked away from the 2024 NFL with plenty of talent to address areas of need on the roster. However, the top pick for Indy was UCLA's defensive monster, Laiatu Latu, with the 15th overall selection. Already pundits and analysts are buzzing about Latu's potential with the rest of a potent Colts defensive front that was crucial in setting an Indy-era sack record in 2023 with 51 total.
At Bleacher Report, NFL Analyst Ryan Fowler believes Latu is one of the best coming into the league in his recent article naming each squad's most dangerous new addition. For Indianapolis, Fowler thinks Latu's inclusion with the Colts will give the rookie plenty of chances to make an impact.
Indianapolis Colts fans should be eager to see first-round edge-rusher Laiatu Latu get to work this fall. Latu's skill set is a little bit of a throwback at the position. But his hand counters, bend and ability to win to either shoulder will give opposing tackles fits for years to come. The presence of Kwity Paye and free-agent addition DeForest Buckner should allow Latu to face plenty of isolated opportunities as a rookie.- Ryan Fowler | Bleacher Report
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Latu in the same defensive scheme as players like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and edge rushers like Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Dayo Odeyingbo is a scary concept for any opposing offensive line coach or coordinator to gameplan for. Latu is constantly praised for his elite-level pass-rushing skills and constant pressure on quarterbacks, but Latu also defends well against the run and can be an all-around threat.
In 2023, per Pro Football Focus, Latu finished with a run defense grade of 82.1 on 210 run snaps. Not to mention, Latu also pulled a total of 21.5 tackles for loss and was a menace in opposing backfields. Latu will always impress with his pass-rushing, as he displayed last season with 62 pressures and 13.0 sacks. But the defensive abilities against the run that Latu possesses paired with a guy like Paye could snuff out a lot of running backs and force offenses to pivot.
Indianapolis has a promising bunch to occupy the defensive trenches. Latu only amplifies an already serious group that the new defensive line coach, Charlie Partridge, has to be eager to implement on the field. Latu will push to get more snaps with a vibrant Colts defense and acquainted with daily life in the NFL as the off-season moves along.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.