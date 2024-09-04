NFL Experts Believe Colts Latu Will Win Defensive Rookie of the Year
When the Indianapolis Colts selected UCLA's defensive end Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall pick, they expected him to play meaningful snaps as soon as possible. After last year's sack leader for Indy, Samson Ebukam went down with an Achilles tear, Latu's label went from starter to much-needed difference-maker. Luckily for Latu, Indianapolis is loaded with talent in the defensive trenches to play alongside. Names like tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, as well as fellow edge players Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Tyquan Lewis, will help Latu meet or exceed 2024 expectations.
According to the experts at The 33rd Team, Latu is the prediction to obtain the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honor.
Latu has the presence of a polished pass rusher on day one. Latu doesn't need astronomical sacks for the entire campaign, as Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. proved last year. Anderson won the award with 7.0 total sacks for the 2023 season, Latu can potentially get more given his solid situation in the defensive front with Charlie Partridge leading the dance.
Projections for NFL rookies are the toughest, and for good reason. However, Latu might be a rookie, but brings an experienced level of technique and fundamentals to the Colts' defense for 2024. If he can hit a stride early and often, don't be surprised if he's pushing 10 sacks and leading the race for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
