Colts First Rounder Earns Prestigious NFL Accolade
The Indianapolis Colts had a rare opportunity with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Despite their first choice being so late in the first round, the Colts had the chance to take the first defensive player off the board.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard couldn't pass up defensive end Laiatu Latu. "We got the best f**king rusher in the draft," said Ballard while laughing. He knew that Indy just lucked out with their first-round pick.
Latu played 53.46% of defensive snaps for the Colts this season and appeared in all 17 games. Latu racked up 32 total tackles (16 solo), four sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery.
After such an efficient year, the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) had no other choice but to name Latu to their 2024 All-Rookie team. Latu was one of five defensive linemen named to the squad joining Jonah Elliss, Braden Fiske, and T'Vondre Sweat.
Latu's 71.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranked as 45th among 211 eligible defensive ends. His top-tier ranking in the first season shows a lot of promise for the future of Indy's defensive line. His three forced fumbles ranked third in the NFL among defensive ends this season.
Heading into 2025, Latu could benefit from a new defense under Lou Anarumo. Known for schemes that emphasize pre-snap confusion, Anarumo could set Latu up for some quick rushes that utilize his unique mix of speed and strength.
