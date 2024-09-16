NFL Insider Reveals Colts Laiatu Latu 'Dodged a Bullet' with Injury
The Indianapolis Colts fell 16-10 on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. While it was an embarrassing outing for Indianapolis to bring their record to 0-2 on the 2024 season, the bigger stories might be the injuries sustained to players like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle). Now, NFL insider Jordan Schultz has revealed that rookie defensive end and 15th overall selection, Laiatu Latu, may be dealing with a hip injury heading into week three against the Chicago Bears.
Schultz posted on X:
"Source: #Colts rookie pass rusher Laiatu Latu, who left Sunday’s game vs the with a hip injury, “should be fine.”
Latu will undergo further tests today to confirm, but it appears Indy dodged a bullet."
So far on the young season Latu has 1 tackle and a fumble recovery. If Latu has to miss any significant amount of time it might put a serious bind on the defensive front for Indianapolis. With Buckner likely missing multiple games due to his high-ankle sprain, the Colts are already looking thinner on the defensive interior with Grover Stewart as the workhorse and Raekwon Davis as the backup to Buckner.
If Latu has to miss time, expect Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis to see increased snaps. Also, the Colts have Isaiah Land available to use if they need to dig into their defensive depth. It's not encouraging what the Colts have displayed defensively through the first two weeks, and now injuries are mounting at key spots. Gus Bradley has to figure things out quickly, or Indianapolis may find themselves 0-3 after their home game against the Bears next Sunday.
