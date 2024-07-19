Colts Laiatu Latu Speaks Out about 2024 Season on NFL Podcast
The Indianapolis Colts have quite a prospect in rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu. After being selected 15th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft (1st overall defensive player), Indianapolis has high hopes for what Latu can bring as arguably the best defensive end drafted by Indianapolis since Dwight Freeney (2002-11th overall).
Latu was interviewed by New Orleans Saints edge rusher Cam Jordan on the Off the Edge podcast. In this interview, three questions from Jordan stood out, beginning with what it is like for Latu, as a rookie, getting used to life in the NFL.
"Getting used to the facility. Being comfortable in there, knowing where to go, stuff like that. That's really the biggest adjustment. Other than that, on the field is great. I just get to learn more about pass rush."
"Learning the plays, that's not crazy hard. Especially when you got guys like D-Buck (DeForest Buckner) and Kwity (Kwity Paye)."
Latu will be joining a Colts defensive front that set the Indianapolis-era sack record for number in a season with 51. The names who lead that front are defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, as well as defensive ends Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye. Latu will have a far easier transition as a rookie with so much talent around him on the field.
The next question regarded who in the NFL Latu models his game after. He quickly answered Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders) and T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers). Although, Jordan points out he saw a draft comparison to dominant edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) before Latu was picked up 15th overall.
"Really like, Maxx Crosby, T.J. Watt type. Creating havoc getting off that rock, playing with that relentless effort."
Crosby had a fantastic 14.5 sacks in 2023 and Watt was arguably worthy of NFL Defensive Player of the Year with 19.0 sacks (led NFL) and 19 tackles for loss. Latu was a menace at UCLA with 23.5 sacks and 34 tackles for loss in two seasons (2022-2023). If he can emulate the performance and trajectory of the previous names Indianapolis will be elated.
Latu later mentioned:
"When he (Crosby) works one move to another, that's how I'm trying to be. I'm trying to be non-stop working the moves, non-stop getting to the QB."
Latu was a pressure machine in 2023 at UCLA, recording a phenomenal 62 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. Latu also commands respect against the run, as his 82.1 run defense grade showcases a rock against the ground.
Lastly, Latu was asked about his goals for 2024. His answer was quite simple, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
"I really only have one, it's rookie defensive player of the year. And, I have it set up structurally what I want to do, but I take it as every moment I can."
Latu is arguably the most complete edge rusher of the 2024 draft class. With a skill set that resembles a savvy, high-level veteran of the NFL, he'll open up his debut campaign with a whirlwind of moves at his disposal. Even if he gets beat on one rep, he'll respond with a rotation of weapons to eventually get the best of the blocker.
Latu is in a great spot to kick off his NFL career with a bang. Charlie Partridge is also a new breath of life into the Gus Bradley-led scheme defensively. If Latu can dominate training camp and showcase why Indianapolis took him as the first overall defender from the 2024 NFL Draft, he may just attain the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
