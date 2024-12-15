Colts Lead League in Important Statistic
The Indianapolis Colts have squeaked out two wins in their last three games thanks to game-winning drives led by quarterback Anthony Richardson. Without those last-ditch efforts, the Colts would likely be knocked out of playoff contention.
Thankfully for Colts fans, the season isn't over yet. Indy currently sits one spot outside a wild card slot with an opportunity to close that gap this weekend against the Denver Broncos. Hopefully, game-winning drives aren't needed this time.
If it does come down to the fourth quarter, it's not over until the Colts say it is. The Colts currently lead the NFL in total fourth quarter points scored with 118. Only seven teams have eclipsed the 100-point total in the fourth quarter this season.
While it's good that the Colts can score when it matters, the first three quarters shouldn't be ignored. In every other quarter combined, the Colts only have 149 points. This means that 44% of Indy's total points have come in the fourth quarter.
What makes that stat even more interesting is that the Colts had nearly a 10-game streak of scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. Quarters two and three have been a struggle for Indy, something they can't afford in their final stretch.
Every other team in the top five in fourth quarter scoring currently have a playoff spot. Indianapolis is in good company, but it only matters if they can make the playoffs themselves.
The Colts will kick off against the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET at Mile High Stadium with an opportunity to close the playoff gap in the AFC on Sunday.
