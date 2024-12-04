Colts Bring Back Linebacker
The Indianapolis Colts signed linebacker Liam Anderson to the practice squad on Monday afternoon, the team announced. Anderson, 24, has spent time on and off the Colts' roster over the past two years after signing as an undrafted free agent from Holy Cross.
The move comes as the Colts are heading into the bye week after defeating the New England Patriots last week. Anderson was cut to make room for offensive guard Atonio Mafi who gave some extra padding to a bruised offensive line.
Anderson has played 40 special teams snaps for the Colts this season but has yet to touch the field on defense. He was signed to the 53-man roster a few weeks ago and will look to fight for another spot after coming back to the practice squad.
In college, Anderson started 30 games and appeared in a total of 53. His senior season saw him lead Holy Cross in tackles with 86 (58 solo) while adding on three sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. Anderson appeared in one game for the Colts' special teams in 2023.
Due to Mafi signing to the active roster from the practice squad, no cuts were made to add Anderson. Currently, five linebackers are signed to the 53-man roster. If any of them go down, expect Anderson to be the next man up for Gus Bradley's defense.
