Colts Reportedly Find Their New Linebackers Coach

Report: Colts Add Linebackers Coach Richard Smith

The Colts have reportedly added new linebackers coach Richard Smith to Gus Bradley's defensive staff.

The Indianapolis Colts can cross one coaching vacancy off of their list as they have reportedly added Richard Smith as linebackers coach.

Per Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4, Smith joins new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on a staff looking to fill each slot on that side of the ball.

Smith has been coaching in the pros since 1988 and has been coaching linebackers for Bradley for the last five years with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20) and Las Vegas Raiders (2021). Smith helped Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman make his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Bradley has also brought Ron Milus in to coach the defensive backs.

The Colts were left without their defensive staff after former coordinator Matt Eberflus accepted the Chicago Bears' head coaching job and took linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, cornerbacks coach James Rowe, safeties coach Alan Williams, and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet with him. Defensive line coach Brian Baker was also not retained following the season.

Horseshoe Huddle has begun its studying of Bradley and his defense. Check out our research here:

