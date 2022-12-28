Colts Lose Starting CB for Season, Sign 2 Replacements

The Indianapolis Colts made a trio of moves on Wednesday after losing a defensive back for the season.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday morning they had placed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Jr. on injured reserve, ending his season.

Rodgers injured his knee on Monday night against the LA Chargers. He had been a starter for the Colts since Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.

He is in his third season with the Colts after being drafted in the 6th round out of UMass in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rodgers compiled 34 tackles and three passes defended this season and had been graded as the fourth-best cornerback in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a lofty 82.1 grade.

He was also a key part of special teams with a 25.1 average on 18 kickoff returns.

His spot on the roster is being filled internally by Darrell Baker Jr. who is being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Baker played in the Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after being flexed from the practice squad, but now he has a spot on the active roster.

Baker's spot on the practice squad was filled by rookie cornerback David Vereen. Vereen was a star at Newberry College where he had 43 tackles in 2021.

Rodgers was playing at a high level for the Colts this season. He has been a bargain for Indianapolis after taking him in the sixth round. He is in the third year of his rookie contract and makes just over $930,000 in 2022 according to Spotrac.

He has one year left on his rookie deal, and despite the injury that will sideline him the final-two weeks of the season, the Colts would be wise to work on an extension with him during the offseason.