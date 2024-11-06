Analyst Calls Colts 'Losers' for Not Trading Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts were expectedly quiet as the NFL trade deadline struck at 4 pm EST on November 5th. Given that the Colts are 4-5 and in an interesting spot with quarterback Anthony Richardson, it's fitting that Chris Ballard and Co. did nothing. Also, factoring that Indy would either need to forfeit a key piece from the roster or future draft picks made it even less likely that the Colts would make a deal.
However, despite Indy deciding to hold onto quarterback Richardson, Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton labels the Colts 'losers' for not striking a trade.
The Panthers and Colts held on to their former first-round quarterbacks past the trade deadline, shutting the door on teams looking to get a head start on developing talent at the league's most important position.- Maurice Moton | Bleacher Report
For Moton to criticize Indianapolis for not trading away their talented quarterback who needs more development is ridiculous and narrow-sighted. Also, Indianapolis isn't trading away big-time names like Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner, Jonathan Taylor, or Kenny Moore II, all of whom were paid to stick around on both sides of the football as Richardson grows into the role. Those players also make the most sense in a transaction for other teams, but Indianapolis can't afford to let any of them walk.
Moton was grasping at ideas for his breakdown when he tossed Indy's name into the fray. While Richardson is struggling, giving the youngster to another team simply because it's been rough in his second year is insanity and roster malpractice. While head coach Shane Steichen named Joe Flacco the starter against the Buffalo Bills, Richardson must prepare as if he's the starting QB. The former Florida Gator is always a play away from being needed under center.
