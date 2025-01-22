Colts' Shane Steichen Gives Adulation to Lou Anarumo Hire
The Indianapolis Colts have officially brought in Lou Anarumo as their next defensive coordinator.
The well-respected and unique coordinator was a highly-sought candidate following being dismissed by the Cincinnati Bengals after six seasons with the franchise. Upon making it official, head coach Shane Steichen made his feelings clear on the hire.
“I’m thrilled to add Lou Anarumo as our defensive coordinator,” Steichen proclaimed. The head coach followed up: “With many years of coaching experience, Lou is a proven leader who will demand the best out of our players. His strategic mindset and unique scheme will be invaluable as we build a fast and disciplined defensive unit.”
Anarumo is heralded for his mind-bending adjustments that often confuse quarterbacks, even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a shaky performance in Week 2, throwing two interceptions and notching 18 completions for a mere 151 passing yards.
Anarumo will get the most out of certain players and positions for Indianapolis, and the proof is in his time with the Bengals. Players like safety Jessie Bates III (Atlanta Falcons), defensive edge Trey Hendrickson, and cornerback Mike Hilton benefitted from Anarumo's focus.
This means that fans might see safety Nick Cross, defensive edge Laiatu Latu, and cornerback Kenny Moore II to thrive in Anarumo's scheme. Also, names like interior tackle Grover Stewart and linebacker Jaylon Carlies can also shine in 2025.
After years of Gus Bradley's defensive game plans falling flat to result in bottom-dwelling numbers, the Colts had no choice but to go a different direction, and now Anarumo has to rise to the occasion. While Anarumo's defenses weren't exactly exuberant (21st points allowed in 2023; 25th in 2024), the talent had all but left at that point for his defense minus a few playmakers.
Now Anarumo gets a fresh start with stop troops in the Circle City ready to bounce back after a sad 8-9 finish that featured a beat down from the horrific offense of the New York Giants, so expect these players to be ready to fight with a new leader.
Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, but one thing is for sure from this hire: Indianapolis wants a defensive coordinator who can fool opposing quarterbacks and adjust to modern NFL offenses without a static approach.
We'll see if Anarumo has a say in some free agents and draft picks with plenty of important junctions ahead for the Colts in a pivotal 2025 offseason.
