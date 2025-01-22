Colts Mainstay Breaks Pat McAfee's Franchise Record
If the Indianapolis Colts know how to do anything right, it's sign a good punter. After former All-Pro punter Pat McAfee retired, the Colts turned to undrafted free agent Rigoberto Sanchez.
Sanchez has been in Indy for eight years but missed the 2022 season due to an Achilles injury. Since coming back to the field, Sanchez has had two top-tier seasons. Last year, he had zero touchbacks. This year, he set the franchise record for most yards per punt (49.7).
Sanchez took over McAfee's title which stood since the 2016 season. The top 10 spots in the single-season yards per punt category are held by Sanchez and McAfee, proving that the Colts know how to do something in the special teams realm.
Sanchez has battled through more adversity than a simple Achilles injury. In November 2020, doctors found a cancerous tumor before it had spread across his body. Sanchez had the tumor surgically removed and was back on the practice field in two weeks.
Challenges aside, Sanchez has been an excellent weapon for the Colts. Over the past two seasons, Sanchez has pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 48 times. His pin-point accuracy helps the defense start in favorable positions that give the Colts a big edge in close games.
Sanchez signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal before this season. His stats easily back his paycheck and Indy's lucky to have him under contract for two more years.
