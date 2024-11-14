Colts Could be Without Major Starter vs Jets
The Indianapolis Colts released their injury report from Thursday's practice ahead of an AFC matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
After missing week 10's loss to the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back) appears to be trending toward full health and starting again. With quarterback Anthony Richardson back in the lineup, Pittman will look to regain momentum after starting 2024 underwhelmingly. Pittman has 30 catches for 366 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in 9 games played this year. Also, safety Julian Blackmon has been a full participant over the past few days, indicating a full-go against the Jets.
Linebacker E.J. Speed was limited again on Thursday with a knee injury. His designation will be one to monitor as the week winds down. As for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot), he returned to full participation after missing all of Wednesday.
The player who sticks out the most is the offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann, who missed a second straight practice with a knee injury. After recovering from a concussion, Raimann sustained a knee injury against the Bills and was replaced by rookie Matt Goncalves. Raimann will try to turn things around with his injury before hitting the road to play the Jets. If Raimann can't suit up for Sunday, Goncalves will continue gathering starting experience.
The Colts' injury report isn't too bad considering the setbacks they've experienced through 10 games. Now that Shane Steichen has turned to Richardson again, can Indianapolis end its three-game losing streak against a tough Jets defense? All eyes will be on Richardson's performance since being benched, so the former fourth-overall pick will look to silence any doubters on Sunday afternoon.
