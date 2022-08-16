Colts Make Cuts to Meet First Roster Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts made moves on Tuesday to get their roster from 90 players down to 85.

The team announced that they released wide receiver Isaiah Ford and waived offensive lineman Brandon Kemp, cornerback Alex Myres, and wide receiver Michael Young Jr.

Per JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com, "The Colts' active roster is now at 86 players; the team has an exemption to carry safety Marcel Dabo as an extra player on the active roster, as he signed with the team through the NFL's International Pathway Program. Dabo will not count toward the active roster or practice squad limit for the next two years."

With the Colts parting ways with Ford and Young, it leaves Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Keke Coutee, Mike Strachan, DeMichael Harris, D.J. Montgomery, Samson Nacua, and Ethan Fernea at receiver.

Kemp has been competing primarily at guard, and after his waiving, it leaves primarily Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Will Fries, and Josh Seltzner for the Colts.

After Myres' departure, the Colts now have Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Brandon Facyson, Isaiah Rodgers, Marvell Tell III, Tony Brown, Anthony Chesley, Chris Wilcox, and Dallis Flowers at corner.

The Colts and the other 31 NFL teams must get their rosters down to 80 players by next Tues., Aug. 23 at 4:00pm ET, and then down to 53 players by Tues., Aug. 30 by 4:00pm ET.

