Colts Make Interesting Decision in 2024 NFL Re-Draft
Last spring, the Indianapolis Colts had the rare opportunity to select the first defensive player in the NFL draft, despite holding the 15th overall pick. Indy capitalized and decided to take a chance on UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu, a player with a complex injury history.
Latu was forced to medically retire from the gridiron during his college years but was cleared to return shortly after. After posting 13 sacks in his senior year, Latu was a top prospect in the draft. Colts general manager Chris Ballard called him "the best f*cking rusher in the draft" after stealing him off the board at 15.
In his rookie season, Latu tallied four total sacks and 32 total tackles despite playing only 50% of the snaps. Latu might see those numbers skyrocket under new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, a creative and free-thinking coach.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While Latu certainly isn't a bust, were there better players on the board for Indy? Fox Sports analyst Carmen Vitali doesn't think so. In a 2024 re-draft, Vitali has the Colts sticking with Latu.
Latu wasn't a DROY finalist, but he was everything the Colts could have hoped for this year and has quickly become a leader on Indy's defense.- Carmen Vitali, Fox Sports
In the re-draft, players like cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper were still on the board. It's hard to overlook those talented players, but the Colts did need another edge rusher.
Latu filled a need on the defensive side, especially with Samson Ebukam going out in the summer. Next season, expect Anarumo to up Latu's snap count as he develops into a potential star.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.