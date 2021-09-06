September 7, 2021
Colts Make Pair Of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 1

The Colts activate left tackle Eric Fisher from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and cut defensive tackle Antwaun Woods in a pair of roster moves ahead of the Week 1 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
Author:
Publish date:

Needing to free up a roster spot ahead of the Week 1 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks, the Indianapolis Colts made a pair of roster moves Monday. 

Back onto the 53-man roster is veteran free agent offensive tackle Eric Fisher, who was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and out the door (for now) is veteran free agent defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, who initially made the 53-man roster last week before getting caught up in a roster crunch six days from the season opener. 

Fisher was signed by the Colts to a one-year contract on May 12 and was expected to miss at least the first few weeks of the season while recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in the AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills in January. 

The two-time Pro Bowler was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on August 26, spending nearly two weeks on the list as part of league COVID-19 protocols. 

To clear room for Fisher, Woods became a roster casualty Monday. 

Woods was slated to back up defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, but instead finds himself on the street less than a week before kickoff. 

The Colts signed Woods to a one-year deal in free agency on May 11. The former Dallas Cowboy and Seattle Seahawk had a rather quiet summer of training camp, getting outplayed by guys like Andrew Brown and Chris Williams in Westfield. 

Woods could circle back to the practice squad, which would necessitate another roster move by Colts' general manager Chris Ballard later this week. 

It remains to be seen if Fisher will be able to see action at left tackle right away, but without being on PUP/Reserve to start the season, he'll be able to dress and possibly start at left tackle in Week 1, though that is highly unlikely at this point. 

Have thoughts on the pair of roster moves the Colts made Monday? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

