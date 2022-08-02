Skip to main content

Colts Make Roster Moves, Place Two On Injured Reserve

The Colts have signed free agent center Alex Mollette as well placed wide receiver John Hurst and offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell on Injured Reserve.
On Tuesday morning, the Indianapolis Colts announced a few roster moves.

The team has signed free agent center Alex Mollette while also placing wide receiver John Hurst and offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell on the Injured Reserve list, ending their seasons.

The Colts originally signed Mollette (6'2", 300, 24 years old) as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, but he was waived in order to sign running back Ty'Son Williams near the end of May.

Mollette started 46-of-52 career games at Marshall, spending time along the interior of the offensive line at left and right guard as well as center.

O'Donnell's primary role throughout the first week of training camp has been with the second unit at left guard, so we will see how Mollette factors into the Colts' line depth with that new vacancy.

As for Hurst, the Colts signed him last week at the beginning of camp. He served primarily as a depth piece near the end of the wide receiver depth chart. Players such as Samson Nacua, Isaiah Ford, Michael Young Jr., and Ethan Fernea may now see increased reps as a result of Hurst landing on IR.

What do you think of these moves? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

