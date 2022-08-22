Colts Make Two Roster Cuts Ahead of Tuesday's Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday afternoon they had made two roster moves ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline of 81 players.

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton were waived according to the official Colts site.

Tuesday marks the day most of the league has to get from 85-man rosters to 80, but the Colts are allowed to keep an extra player.

Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star explained why on Twitter.

"Indy gets an extra player because Marcel Dabo is part of the International Player Pathway," wrote Erickson on Twitter.

Montgomery played 12 snaps for the Colts against the Lions on Saturday. He had one catch for 22 yards on two targets. He spent last season with the New York Jets after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Austin Peay State.

Patton was trying to make the team after going undrafted out of Texas State. He played 26 snaps against the Lions on Saturday and earned a 45.6 grade from Pro Football Focus... third lowest of the defensive players.

The Colts will finish their preseason slate of games on Saturday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Frank Reich stated this week that the first-team players will get an extended look as they get ready for the season opener.

READ MORE: Frank Reich Confirms Decision on Left Tackle

For those farther down the roster, it will be the last chance to be seen in game action ahead of next Tuesday's big roster cutdown to a 53-man roster.