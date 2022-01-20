Skip to main content

Colts' Brady, Adams to Coach in East-West Shrine Game

Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will be the head coach for the West in the East-West Shrine Bowl Game, with tight ends coach Klayton Adams serving as his OC.

Several members of the Indianapolis Colts' scouting and coaching staffs have received attention and consideration for promotions across the league this offseason, but a pair of other Colts coaches are making some noise as well.

On Thursday, the East-West Shrine Bowl Game revealed the coaching staffs for both the East and West Teams, and Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was revealed as the West's head coach. Joining Brady on the staff is Colts tight ends coach Klayton Adams, who will serve as Brady's offensive coordinator.

In Brady's first season as Colts offensive coordinator, the Colts finished second in rushing (149.4 YPG) and ninth in scoring (26.5 PPG). He was previously a quarterback in the CFL from 2002-08 before joining their coaching ranks from 2009-17. He then moved to the NFL with the Colts in 2018.

Adams coached collegiately from 2005-18 before joining the Colts staff in 2019.

Read More

The Shrine Bowl will present its 97th game at 8:00pm ET on Thurs., Feb.3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on NFL Network.

Are you planning to watch the Shrine Game this year? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Then Indianapolis Colts assistant quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady works with his players at the Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield on Tuesday Aug 21 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield
News

Colts' Brady, Adams to Coach in East-West Shrine Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_17378093
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Baer Hunter, IOL, Appalachian State

7 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Pro Football Focus Labels Colts' Star Linebacker As Best Run Defender In Football

17 hours ago
Jun 13, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard watches minicamp practice at the Indianapolis Colts, Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Draft Expert Projects Colts Landing QB Of The Future In 2-Round Mock Draft

17 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during a timeout in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals 2022 Colts Offseason Predictions

20 hours ago
USATSI_17242265
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Luiji Vilain, EDGE, Wake Forest

Jan 19, 2022
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to pass Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

Wentzday: The Good from Colts QB Carson Wentz in 2021

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_13162989
GM Report

Colts' Options to Replace Matt Eberflus (If He Gets a Head Coaching Job)

Jan 18, 2022