Colts' Brady, Adams to Coach in East-West Shrine Game

Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will be the head coach for the West in the East-West Shrine Bowl Game, with tight ends coach Klayton Adams serving as his OC.

Several members of the Indianapolis Colts' scouting and coaching staffs have received attention and consideration for promotions across the league this offseason, but a pair of other Colts coaches are making some noise as well.

On Thursday, the East-West Shrine Bowl Game revealed the coaching staffs for both the East and West Teams, and Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was revealed as the West's head coach. Joining Brady on the staff is Colts tight ends coach Klayton Adams, who will serve as Brady's offensive coordinator.

In Brady's first season as Colts offensive coordinator, the Colts finished second in rushing (149.4 YPG) and ninth in scoring (26.5 PPG). He was previously a quarterback in the CFL from 2002-08 before joining their coaching ranks from 2009-17. He then moved to the NFL with the Colts in 2018.

Adams coached collegiately from 2005-18 before joining the Colts staff in 2019.

The Shrine Bowl will present its 97th game at 8:00pm ET on Thurs., Feb.3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on NFL Network.

Are you planning to watch the Shrine Game this year? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.