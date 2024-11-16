Colts Matchups May Decide Clash with Jets
The Indianapolis Colts refuse to stay out of the headlines as quarterback Anthony Richardson was named the team's starter once again earlier this week by head coach Shane Steichen. The move came after the Colts lost two consecutive games in abysmal offensive performances led by veteran QB Joe Flacco.
Sitting two games under .500 heading into Week 11, the Colts need a lifeline to keep their playoff hopes alive. Indy will travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in what many consider a must-win game for Steichen's squad. Three matchups could decide the winner, starting on the defensive end for the Colts.
1. WR Davante Adams vs. CB Jaylon Jones
Experience vs. Inexperience is the theme of Sunday's game as the Colts go toe-to-toe with longtime duo Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. It seems Colts fans have come to terms in 2024 with a young secondary led by former seventh-round pick Jaylon Jones.
Jones' NFL development will be put to the test by Adams as he continues to rekindle his chemistry with Rodgers. In four games with his old Packers friend, Adams has totaled 20 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown. Jones needs to keep Adams quiet if the Colts want to have a chance at ending a treacherous losing streak.
2. RB Jonathan Taylor vs. LB Jamien Sherwood
On the other side of the ball, the Colts must establish a strong run game to avoid putting the ball back in Rodgers' control. Jonathan Taylor has had a strong season through ten games and his numbers look best when Richardson is at the helm. Indy's pass success relies on Taylor's legs, meaning he's the most influential player in the offense by a mile.
Defensively, the Jets have the NFL's fifth-leading tackler on their roster in linebacker Jamien Sherwood. In his fourth year of professional football, Sherwood has assumed much of the responsibility in terms of stopping the run. He's tallied five games with double-digit tackles and has two sacks on the season.
Taylor's enemy in the trenches is clear. If he can get past Sherwood, the Colts might find success in the ground game.
3. OG Quenton Nelson vs. DT Quinnen Williams
Quenton Nelson and Quinnen Williams are both considered the cream of the crop at their respective positions. Nelson has allowed just one sack this season, earning him an 83.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Lining up across from him is Williams, one of the most efficient defensive tackles in all of football. His five sacks this year separate him from almost every other DT in the league as he'll try to chase down Richardson this weekend.
If the Colts want to find success for the first time in a few weeks, limiting Williams' presence will be key. Giving Richardson time in the pocket and opening a few lanes for Taylor will benefit the efficiency of Steichen's play calling after some horrible games.
Even though this game was originally scheduled to kick off on Sunday Night Football, the league flexed the start time to 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Colts will hunt for their first win in nearly a month while the Jets look to build some momentum.
