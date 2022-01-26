Report: Colts Defensive Coordinator Set for Second Interview with Bears

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus reportedly has a second interview with the Bears on Wednesday for their open head coach position.

The Indianapolis Colts inch closer to having to replace their defensive coordinator on Wednesday as Matt Eberflus is reportedly set for his second interview with the Chicago Bears for their open head coaching position.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Eberflus and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn both have second interviews with Chicago on Wednesday and are finalists for the head coaching spot along with former Colts head coach Jim Caldwell.

In 2021, Eberflus' defense finished 16th overall (343.2 YPG) but was ninth in scoring (21.5 PPG) and had the second-most takeaways (33). In his four seasons in Indianapolis, the Colts defense has finished in the top 10 in scoring all but once.

Eberflus is a finalist for the Bear's head coaching vacancy as well as that of the AFC South division rival Jacksonville Jaguars. It's the second offseason in a row that Eberflus has drawn strong interest from teams to fill their head coaching openings.

He is one of several Colts personnel that has interviewed around the league this offseason, as running backs coach Scottie Montgomery and wide receivers coach Mike Groh interviewed for the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator position, and assistant general manager Ed Dodds and director of college scouting Morocco Brown both interviewed with the Bears about their general manager opening.

If the Colts do, in fact, lose Eberflus to either Chicago or Jacksonville, they have several appealing options that you can read about here.

