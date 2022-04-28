QB Matt Ryan Already Having Major Impact with Colts

While most of the attention this time of year is focused on the NFL Draft, teams are already at work preparing for the 2022 season.

The same goes for the Indianapolis Colts, who began their offseason program on April 18. The first phase of the offseason program is mostly limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation. Players can do workouts on the field, but coaches cannot watch or take part in these workouts.

Luckily for the Colts, they do not need coaches on the field when new quarterback Matt Ryan can already act as one.

“One thing that (Ryan) brings differently, he’s damn near a coach in himself,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Wednesday. “He’s really been, like this week and last week, he’s coaching up the receivers as well. Like, ‘This is what I’m looking for. This is what I except. This is the body lean that I want you to have.’ It’s just kind of a breath of fresh air to hear that so the rest of the room is not just hearing it from the coaches, they’re hearing it from their quarterback.”

Ryan comes to the Colts with 14 seasons under his belt, 59,735 passing yards, and 367 touchdowns. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and former NFL MVP. Ryan’s resume certainly speaks for itself.

But the Colts did not make the trade for Ryan just because of his on-field acumen. Many factors go into making the quarterback position work well for a team. The Colts know that all too well with the Carson Wentz experiment last year.

Colts head coach Frank Reich’s offense is largely based on timing. The perfect quarterback for this scheme is a guy that makes quick reads and gets the ball out quickly and accurately to his weapons. Ryan excels at just that.

The Colts also need a quarterback who can lead and bring along a group of young men. Looking at the roster, most of the skill position players are in their first couple of seasons in the league. The oldest offensive skill player on the Colts is tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who is only 28.

The wide receiver group is one of those groups with many young players. While Michael Pittman Jr. had a breakout sophomore campaign and ascended into a legitimate top wide receiver, the Colts do not have much proven talent behind him.

But the Colts have faith in their young wideouts and are excited for them to show their talents. A big reason for this? Ryan’s ability to help elevate these young guys.

“I think our guys, our young guys, are excited about (working with Ryan,)” Brady explained. “When they are able to go throw, because we’re not able to go out there on the field right now, he’s able to go out there and coach these guys up and clean up a few things for those guys.”

“The experience the last couple of weeks has been great,” Ryan admitted. “Getting a chance to get out on the field with those guys just as players and spend time together, but also being in the locker room, talk through some of what we’re going through during the meetings and just get a feel for number one, their personalities but also start to get a feel for their body language and how they move. What are areas we need to work on?”

With the NFL Draft this weekend, there may be even more young talent added to the offensive side of the ball. It’s no secret the Colts will be looking at possibly adding both a wide receiver and tight end this weekend as they attempt to make their offense more dynamic. Ryan is excited about the potential for that, as well.

“Obviously this weekend with adding additional players, you want to go through that same process,” Ryan said. “These guys are young for sure but their attitude, their energy, their sense of professionalism for young players is really good and I’ve been impressed with them. Whatever happens this weekend, we’re looking forward to bringing the new guys in and trying to get them up to speed as quickly as possible.”

Ryan’s impact is not just being felt on the offensive side of the ball, either. New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has noticed it as well.

“He’s very sharp. Some quarterbacks that you go against, you can get away with some things but not with him,” Bradley admitted. “You feel like there’s a definite way you’re going to be attacked by him. Not only through scheme but also with the use of his eyes, how he operates the team. He’s very, very polished. I have a lot of respect for him. It’s been great. We’ve had a couple of chances to visit. You feel him in this building. Without a doubt you feel that part of it.”

Ryan wasn’t brought in to only have an impact on the offensive side of the ball. The veteran quarterback was brought on board to be a leader the entire team could look up to. His presence and the way he plays the quarterback position at such a high, cerebral level challenges everyone to get better on both sides of the ball.

The impact the former MVP is having on this team already is an encouraging sign. Many have questioned how the Colts can be so high on their unproven talent on the outside. While they are confident in the young players’ talent, it may also have just as much to do with their faith in Ryan.

“The thing about Matt though is he can make anybody better,” Brady said. “He’s one of those players as a quarterback that can make those players better (and) get the best out of their players.”

The Colts are seeing that firsthand already.

