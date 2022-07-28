Colts’ QB Matt Ryan Brings ‘It’ Factor, Confidence to Team

Every year there is a sense of hope surrounding every NFL team.

The hope for a successful season runs through every locker room and fan base. With training camps beginning around the league, every team wants to enjoy a long playoff run culminating in a Super Bowl championship.

As the Indianapolis Colts began camp on Monday, there was a different feeling surrounding the team. The goal of a Super Bowl is always the same, but the sense around Grand Park is a team that has the pieces in place to compete with anyone. Confidence exists within the Colts’ locker room that has not been felt in some time.

Much of that confidence can be attributed to the addition of quarterback Matt Ryan. While it may be Ryan’s first season in Indianapolis, he is entering his 15th season in the NFL. Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, sits eighth all-time in passing yards (59,735) and ninth all-time in passing touchdowns (367). Those kinds of accolades alone carry weight within the locker room.

But it’s not just his accomplishments that draw others to Ryan. Ryan brings much-needed leadership from the quarterback position. He demands excellence from his teammates and expects them to take every practice rep as seriously as if it was a real game. Ryan has even drawn comparisons to Peyton Manning in terms of his preparation and command of the team.

“The team just gravitates (to Ryan),” head coach Frank Reich said. “You feel it from the team. You sense it from the team. You sense a confidence from the team, and I think that’s where we feel right now with Matt as our quarterback.”

Ryan brings an ‘it’ factor to this Colts team; indescribable energy when he walks into the room, or, more specifically, the huddle. He has a presence about him in which his teammates believe Ryan can lead them through any situation.

Reich continued, “He’s just come in here in every way physically, the way he’s throwing the ball, the way he carries himself and what he has meant to this team and what he’s said to this team, but we’re just at the beginning of the road but his experience and his leadership – I think we’re all feeling it.

“Yeah, there is definitely an ‘it’ factor.”

Ryan showed his ‘it’ factor throughout the first day of camp. While he wasn’t perfect – he was intercepted by rookie safety Nick Cross in 7-on-7 play – his timing and accuracy stood out on multiple occasions as he delivered the ball to his receivers on time and in a place where only they could catch it. Ryan made checks at the line of scrimmage, making sure the offense was lined up correctly despite still getting used to Reich’s offense.

When Ryan was asked how he knew he had the ‘it’ factor, the veteran quarterback spoke about what he thought that meant. While some people believe it is something a leader is born with, Ryan thinks one can create it through hard work.

“I’ve never tried to be anything other than myself,” Ryan admitted. “I’ve always just felt like the work that you put in daily is the ‘it’ factor, it creates the confidence from other guys, you try to set a standard for how to do it, and I’ve always been comfortable trying to get the best out of teammates and trying to make them the best individuals they can be so we can be the best team we can be.”

The thing that stands out about this Colts team is that Ryan will not have to lead alone. Players like Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Shaquille Leonard, DeForest Buckner, and Kenny Moore II have become leaders and rocks of the organization. Young leaders such as Johnathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. are finding their voices as they enter their third years. Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore bring leadership from the outside into the locker room. There is no shortage of leaders in Indianapolis.

“I think there’s different types of leaders and it depends on what you’re looking for,” Ryan explained. “I think you’ve got guys that are more vocal and more comfortable in that role, you’ve got guys that are a little more reserved but the way that they work provides leadership and you’ve got guys that are emotional and kind of fiery and those things. I think good teams – at least the good teams I’ve been on, have collective leadership. I truly believe that different styles are really good, it pulls the best out of multiple guys, and we certainly have that in our locker room.”

The Colts seemed to have some leadership shortcomings in 2021, particularly at quarterback. It was partially why the Colts collapsed to end the season and missed out on the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

With Ryan, leadership is never in question. It’s part of the reason why the team is so confident in Ryan’s ability to take the reins and push this team over the top. His ability to get the most out of his teammates and the offense could take the team to new heights.

The Colts have hope for their 2022 season, just like the rest of the league. With Ryan, the confidence that they can accomplish their goals is higher than it has been in quite some time. And that confidence should put the rest of the NFL on notice.

