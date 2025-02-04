Colts Star Voices Thoughts on QB Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had a rough ride as the number one option this season. Richardson dealt with multiple injuries and was benched for veteran Joe Flacco halfway through the season before earning his spot back three weeks later.
Now entering his third season, the former fourth-overall pick still has something to prove to the Colts' front office. Richardson finished 2024 with a winning record as a starter, but he played in only 11 games. Finishing a full season would help establish consistency in an offense that's missed out on a franchise quarterback for years.
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. knows all too well about Indy's quarterback carousel. Through five seasons in Indianapolis, Pittman has seen eight different quarterbacks get the starting nod.
Despite the countless faces throwing him the ball, Pittman has produced annually. With four consecutive 800+ yard receiving seasons, Pittman has quickly become the WR1 in Indy.
In a recent interview with Anthony Calhoun of WISH-TV, Pittman defended Richardson's name after a tumultuous season.
"[Anthony Richardson], I feel like, is taking the right steps," said Pittman. "He's working with people that he thinks are going to help him get to that next level. Everything that happened throughout the season, I felt like he handled everything great."
"At times, it felt like everybody was throwing shots at him... The way he handled that, with his professionalism, how he showed up every single day, he didn't sulk, and he showed up and worked. Those are the kind of things that keep me hopeful for him... He wants to be that guy that he knows that he can be."
No matter who's at the helm, Pittman has defended his teammates. The Colts couldn't ask for a better leader in the receiving room who is also willing to put his body on the line and fight for his guys.
Entering his sixth season, Pittman has an opportunity to have another 1,000-yard year. Connecting with Richardson and being on the same page at all times will help the Colts succeed offensively under head coach Shane Steichen.
