Michael Pittman Jr. speaks more about his decision to play through his back injury:



“Everybody wants to be a dawg until it’s time to do dawg stuff. 56/28/99 deserve my best even when I don’t feel up to it. It’s a privilege to play in this league & I don’t take any game lightly.” https://t.co/hZ7hFNdcfp pic.twitter.com/k3iG8xbXHX