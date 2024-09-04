Horseshoe Huddle

10 Most Important Players to Colts Success in 2024

The Indianapolis Colts have a lot riding on the 2024 season and will need these 10 players to be their best.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are less than a week away from a massive AFC South season opener in Lucas Oil Stadium. With so much on the line for the Colts this year, let's take a quick look at the 10 most important players to the success of the team in 2024. For organizational purposes, the rankings are in reverse numerical order of player number (99 to 1).

DeForest Buckner #99 | Defensive Tackle

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (all-white uniform;blue trim) celebrates after a big play.
Nov 5, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) reacts in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / bob donnan-usa today sports

DeForest Buckner is arguably the most important defensive player for Indy. Coming off another Pro Bowl season with 8.0 sacks, 81 tackles (11 for loss), 7 passes defended, 2 fumbles forced, and a fumble recovery for a defensive score, Buckner is showing no signs of slowing down. In short, Buckner must be on the field for Indianapolis' defense to have the best chance at competing against stellar offenses ahead.

Grover Stewart #90 | Defensive Tackle

Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (blue jersey; white helmet) celebrates with a teammate after a big defensive stop.
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrate a play Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Grover Stewart is the other defensive tackle alongside Buckner. He is one of the best run defenders in the NFL at his position and garners constant double teams. Last year, Stewart was suspended for six games but still grabbed a Pro Football Focus run defense mark of 77.3. While Stewart isn't the pass-rusher Buckner is, he's still vital to Indy's run defense. Even with Raekwon Davis as a backup, Indy wants this duo on the field as much as humanly possible.

Ryan Kelly #78 | Center

Colts center Ryan Kelly (blue jersey; white helmet) walks off the field after an offensive set.
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) walks off the field Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly is the gel to the entire Indy offensive line. As the mind behind the pre-play line reads, Kelly was one of the most consistent centers in football last season and dominated at the line of scrimmage. With the rest of a veteran line featuring young talent, Kelly will be integral to Shane Steichen's offense moving fluidly in 2024 and beyond.

Quenton Nelson #56 | Guard

Colts guard Quenton Nelson (blue jersey; white number) takes a breather during a training camp practice.
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) walks onto the field during the first day of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quenton Nelson needs no introduction. Since 2018, Nelson has been one of the NFL's premier offensive guards and continued to be in 2023 with his sixth Pro Bowl nod. The three-time First Team All-Pro will look to continue his consistent career into the 2024 season with more accolades while protecting the franchise quarterback, Anthony Richardson.

Zaire Franklin #44 | Linebacker

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (blue jersey; white helmet) gets ready to play defense before the ball is snapped.
Dec 31, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zaire Franklin set the Indianapolis era single-season tackle record for the second consecutive year in 2023 (179). He also did this while missing a game, averaging around 11 per contest. While he can improve in coverage, he's done so well enough to be a defensive captain and have the potential to set the record for a third-straight season. Along with E.J. Speed, Franklin will look to continue elevating his on-field efficiency.

Julian Blackmon #32 | Safety

Colts safety Julian Blackmon (all-white uniform; blue trim) gets ready to make a tackle on an opponent receiver.
A pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) goes incomplete as Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) gives chase Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. / Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Julian Blackmon emerged as one of Indy's best defensive players for the 2023 season, notching 88 tackles (5 for loss), 4 interceptions (led team), and 8 passes defended, all career-highs. Blackmon, however, still had issues staying healthy, missing the last two games. If Blackmon can stay healthy for all 17 contests, he and Nick Cross might form an underrated duo at the safety position, helping Indy's pass-rush in the process.

Jonathan Taylor #28 | Running Back

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (blue jersey; white cap/helmet) takes a handoff from his quarterback.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) hands the ball off to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during a preseason game Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jonathan Taylor played just 10 games in 2023 after rehabbing a high-ankle injury. This resulted in him and Richardson playing together on just two snaps. 2024 is a campaign where Taylor might erupt as long as Richardson remains under center to threaten a two-headed rushing attack. The cards are in line for Taylor to have at least a Pro Bowl-type year, or better.

Kenny Moore II #23 | Cornerback

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (blue jersey; white helmet/pants) walks onto the field with the rest of his teammates.
Indianapolis Colts corner back Kenny Moore II (23) runs onto the field before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kenny Moore II has been with Indianapolis for all seven NFL seasons. Last year, the former Pro Bowler returned to form, compiling 93 tackles (8 for loss), 3 interceptions, 2 defensive touchdowns, and 6 passes defended. Moore also tossed in 1.5 sacks as a corner and a PFF coverage grade of 78.4 on 594 passing snaps. Moore is the undisputed leader of Indy's cornerback room in 2024.

Michael Pittman Jr. #11 | Wide Receiver

Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (all-white uniform; blue trim) makes a touchdown reception against a division rival.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs in the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The final score was 31-28. / Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Pittman Jr. is coming off a very strong 2023 season where he saw 156 targets, caught 109 passes for 1,152 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. He did this with his sixth (Richardson) and seventh (Gardner Minshew) quarterbacks to throw him a pass. If Richardson and the rest of Indy's prominent playmakers stay healthy around Pittman, he might be able to secure his first Pro Bowl nomination, along with more red zone looks to increase his total scores.

Anthony Richardson #5 | Quarterback

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (blue jersey; white pants) jumps in celebration after scoring a touchdown.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts lost in overtime, 29-23. / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arguably the most important factor in Indy's 2024 success, quarterback Anthony Richardson is poised to be more aware of his body on the field to play a full season in a Colts uniform. The sky is the limit for what the offense of Steichen can accomplish with Richardson's arm talent and mobility a factor. Along with Taylor, Pittman, and an offensive line that can deal with any defense, Indianapolis has the tools to destroy opposing stop troops that won't see it coming until it's too late. However, it's all dependent on the health of Richardson in 2024.

