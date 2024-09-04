10 Most Important Players to Colts Success in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are less than a week away from a massive AFC South season opener in Lucas Oil Stadium. With so much on the line for the Colts this year, let's take a quick look at the 10 most important players to the success of the team in 2024. For organizational purposes, the rankings are in reverse numerical order of player number (99 to 1).
DeForest Buckner #99 | Defensive Tackle
DeForest Buckner is arguably the most important defensive player for Indy. Coming off another Pro Bowl season with 8.0 sacks, 81 tackles (11 for loss), 7 passes defended, 2 fumbles forced, and a fumble recovery for a defensive score, Buckner is showing no signs of slowing down. In short, Buckner must be on the field for Indianapolis' defense to have the best chance at competing against stellar offenses ahead.
Grover Stewart #90 | Defensive Tackle
Grover Stewart is the other defensive tackle alongside Buckner. He is one of the best run defenders in the NFL at his position and garners constant double teams. Last year, Stewart was suspended for six games but still grabbed a Pro Football Focus run defense mark of 77.3. While Stewart isn't the pass-rusher Buckner is, he's still vital to Indy's run defense. Even with Raekwon Davis as a backup, Indy wants this duo on the field as much as humanly possible.
Ryan Kelly #78 | Center
Four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly is the gel to the entire Indy offensive line. As the mind behind the pre-play line reads, Kelly was one of the most consistent centers in football last season and dominated at the line of scrimmage. With the rest of a veteran line featuring young talent, Kelly will be integral to Shane Steichen's offense moving fluidly in 2024 and beyond.
Quenton Nelson #56 | Guard
Quenton Nelson needs no introduction. Since 2018, Nelson has been one of the NFL's premier offensive guards and continued to be in 2023 with his sixth Pro Bowl nod. The three-time First Team All-Pro will look to continue his consistent career into the 2024 season with more accolades while protecting the franchise quarterback, Anthony Richardson.
Zaire Franklin #44 | Linebacker
Zaire Franklin set the Indianapolis era single-season tackle record for the second consecutive year in 2023 (179). He also did this while missing a game, averaging around 11 per contest. While he can improve in coverage, he's done so well enough to be a defensive captain and have the potential to set the record for a third-straight season. Along with E.J. Speed, Franklin will look to continue elevating his on-field efficiency.
Julian Blackmon #32 | Safety
Julian Blackmon emerged as one of Indy's best defensive players for the 2023 season, notching 88 tackles (5 for loss), 4 interceptions (led team), and 8 passes defended, all career-highs. Blackmon, however, still had issues staying healthy, missing the last two games. If Blackmon can stay healthy for all 17 contests, he and Nick Cross might form an underrated duo at the safety position, helping Indy's pass-rush in the process.
Jonathan Taylor #28 | Running Back
Jonathan Taylor played just 10 games in 2023 after rehabbing a high-ankle injury. This resulted in him and Richardson playing together on just two snaps. 2024 is a campaign where Taylor might erupt as long as Richardson remains under center to threaten a two-headed rushing attack. The cards are in line for Taylor to have at least a Pro Bowl-type year, or better.
Kenny Moore II #23 | Cornerback
Kenny Moore II has been with Indianapolis for all seven NFL seasons. Last year, the former Pro Bowler returned to form, compiling 93 tackles (8 for loss), 3 interceptions, 2 defensive touchdowns, and 6 passes defended. Moore also tossed in 1.5 sacks as a corner and a PFF coverage grade of 78.4 on 594 passing snaps. Moore is the undisputed leader of Indy's cornerback room in 2024.
Michael Pittman Jr. #11 | Wide Receiver
Michael Pittman Jr. is coming off a very strong 2023 season where he saw 156 targets, caught 109 passes for 1,152 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. He did this with his sixth (Richardson) and seventh (Gardner Minshew) quarterbacks to throw him a pass. If Richardson and the rest of Indy's prominent playmakers stay healthy around Pittman, he might be able to secure his first Pro Bowl nomination, along with more red zone looks to increase his total scores.
Anthony Richardson #5 | Quarterback
Arguably the most important factor in Indy's 2024 success, quarterback Anthony Richardson is poised to be more aware of his body on the field to play a full season in a Colts uniform. The sky is the limit for what the offense of Steichen can accomplish with Richardson's arm talent and mobility a factor. Along with Taylor, Pittman, and an offensive line that can deal with any defense, Indianapolis has the tools to destroy opposing stop troops that won't see it coming until it's too late. However, it's all dependent on the health of Richardson in 2024.
