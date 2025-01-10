Colts Move On From Pair of Coaches After Disappointing Season
The Indianapolis Colts will not retain defensive backs coach Ron Milus or linebackers coach Richard Smith for the 2025 season, per the team (h/t James Boyd | The Athletic).
Milus spent three years in Indy and has been active in the NFL coaching realm for 25 years as a defensive backs coach. He spent four years as a defensive back at the University of Washington before teaching his ways.
The Colts' secondary struggled all season, allowing 229.4 passing yards per game, ending as the 26th-ranked team in the league. On top of that, Indy allowed a 69.36% completion rate (30th in the NFL).
Indy's pass defenders struggled to stay healthy and allowed tons of big plays. Tackling was a major issue as the Colts missed more tackles than any other team in the league.
Smith, who also had a three-year tenure in Indy, has spent nearly four decades as an NFL coach. Both Milus and Smith came over from the Las Vegas Raiders but failed to piece together a competitive defense during their stay with the Colts.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard will now be searching for a defensive coordinator, a defensive backs coach, and a linebackers coach. If assistant general manager Ed Dodds leaves, Ballard will have his hands full this offseason.
