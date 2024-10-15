Why Colts Must Consider Trading for Jets' Haason Reddick
The Indianapolis Colts are level 3-3 after their first divisional victory of 2024 over the Tennessee Titans. However, trades are being executed and discussed throughout the NFL, making every franchise take notice. For the Colts, it's too late on freshly acquired New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams. But, for two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Haason Reddick, the window is officially open.
Reddick is a serious problem for offensive lines, putting up 10+ sacks in his last four campaigns (2020-2023). While there has been drama in New York regarding his situation, there's no denying that the Colts' defensive front would be elevated to new potential heights with Reddick added. Indianapolis also boasts serious talent for Reddick to play alongside in notables like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and ends Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye.
The big question is what the Jets are asking for in Reddick's final year of his three-year, $45 million deal (Over The Cap). The issue for the Colts is their youthful roster and reliance on the few veterans they have, removing most of them from trade conversations. Also, if draft picks are desired by the Jets, Indianapolis may pass entirely with how much general manager Chris Ballard values adding, not losing, those valuable selections.
The Colts trading for the 30-year-old edge rusher might be a pipe dream. Currently, Indy has about $11.5 million available in cap space and might want to add more firepower to the defense, but don't count on it. However, it would have a positive impact immediately with the defensive pass rush, which has logged 0 sacks in the last two contests. While Latu and Paye are talented, the Colts aren't getting to the QB enough. Adding a wrecker like Reddick can help switch that narrative.
