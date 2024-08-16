NFL Analyst Unveils Colts to Watch for Against Cardinals on Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts are sitting at 0-1 in the preseason as they approach their second contest against the Arizona Cardinals tomorrow. While most (if not all) of the starters will sit, there are still plenty of names to keep an eye on at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night. NFL.com’s Eric Edholm details what to watch for from all 32 NFL franchises in week two of the preseason. For Indianapolis, Edholm starts by proclaiming his excitement for the 15th overall selection, defensive end Laiatu Latu.
“I’m ready to see more from the Colts’ rookies, specifically from their nine-man draft class. Edge rusher Laiatu Latu played just eight snaps against the Broncos but looked the part. He could be a top Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate if he stays healthy. Will we see more of him against the Cardinals?”- Eric Edholm | NFL.com
Latu didn’t pad his stat sheet during the game against the Denver Broncos but was forcing quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix into unwanted throws, even contributing to a Kenny Moore II interception.
Latu also had a unique situation that occurred during his first-ever NFL snap. The Broncos allocated tight end Greg Dulcich to chip him, then the offensive tackle took him on afterward, showing that even a coaching great like Sean Payton isn’t fooling around with Latu.
Edholm continues his evaluation of the Colts and what to look for this weekend.
“I’d also selfishly like to see more of WR Adonai Mitchell, too, after his 11-snap debut, when he caught one pass from Joe Flacco but wasn't on the same page as his quarterback on a missed connection. Is fifth-round WR Anthony Gould in line for a spot? He looked good as a returner in the preseason opener but had zero targets on 20 offensive snaps.”- Eric Edholm | NFL.com
Colts rookie wide receivers Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould have had solid training camps and are showcasing potential in the Shane Steichen offense. While this was somewhat expected for Mitchell given his athletic traits and precision fundamentals as a pass-catcher, Gould was more of a return specialist and a backup slot to Josh Downs. However, after Downs fell to an ankle injury that sidelined him for 4-6 weeks, Gould was the next man up and has shown out as a possible offensive weapon in camp.
The Colts have plenty of talent to feast their eyes on for the upcoming season. Quarterback Anthony Richardson will command an enticing offense, while defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin, and cornerback Moore leads a young defense featuring Latu off the edge with Kwity Paye and other solid pieces. Saturday’s preseason contest might not showcase many starters but will tell a story about the players who back them up and what they can do during game time. It also gives the rookies a shot to continue their momentum as real NFL games are just around the corner.
