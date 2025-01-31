New NFL Mock Draft Has Colts Going with Potent Defender
The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of roster needs as they approach free agency and the NFL draft. However, the defensive secondary might be the most glaring area for better/more talent to help new coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Using the 14th overall selection can be tricky to pinpoint who will be available for the Colts if they don't trade up/down, but Chris Ballard might take the best overall player at the time. If a dynamic safety is an option, it could be the way to go.
Enter South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori. NFL.com's Eric Edholm agrees in his first mock draft of the 2025 season.
I love Emmanwori's game and think he can rise through the draft process, even if he might be asked about the "miscommunication" over exiting the Gamecocks' bowl game at halftime.- Eric Edholm | NFL.com
Minus Edholm's mention of leaving the bowl game at halftime, Emmanwori is a solid addition to Indy's stop troops.
The three-year safety played great football for the Gamecocks, as he tallied 244 tackles, six interceptions (four in 2024), 11 passes defended, and two defensive returns for touchdowns. Per Pro Football Focus, he also shined with his grades, logging 79.6 overall, 89.5 tackling, and 86.8 coverage.
While he played more strong safety in 2024 (414 snaps), he also saw action as a free safety (193 snaps) and in the slot (146 snaps). This experience can play a factor in helping Indy's secondary, especially if the Colts don't retain Julian Blackmon.
Strong safety Nick Cross figures to stay in that spot, so if the Colts do go the way of Emmanwori, he will likely play the free position or multiple positions through specific sets. Emmanwori has the skills to elevate the defensive secondary, with strengths in run support, tackle efficiency, and ball skills. He also has some special teams prowess given his size and speed.
While there are weaknesses attached to Emmanwori (pursuit angles and pass-coverage techniques) he's still possessing a solid ceiling of potential that Anarumo can help mold. Even if he doesn't start at first, expect him to be slowly integrated into the defense, possibly joining the special teams unit, too.
There are several directions the Colts can go with their first-round selection, but they must heavily consider defense. Safety is a deep class and Emmanwori can be an impact player, especially if he climbs the ladder of development.
Cross needs help if Blackmon isn't kept, with Rodney Thomas II and Ronnie Harrison Jr. backing up the starters. While it's good to have depth, it's better to have a potential starter. Keep an eye on Emmanwori's name come late April.
