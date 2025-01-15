NFL Gives Colts Monumental Game for 2025
The NFL today announced that the Indianapolis Colts have been scheduled to host a 2025 regular season contest in Berlin, Germany at Olympic Stadium.
Despite going to Germany for the second time for the second time in three seasons, Indianapolis will still have eight regular season games and a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The last time Indianapolis went to Germany was Week 10 of the 2023 campaign where the Colts defeated the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany in a close one, 10-6. Currently, the opponent is unknown but will be announced in May.
CEO Jim Irsay was quoted on the monumental news that Indy will play in Berlin: "The NFL is making history in Berlin, and the Colts are proud to be part of the landmark event in one of the world's most historic cities."
The Colts are embarking on a key offseason after retaining general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen. While it's fantastic news that Indianapolis gets to host an NFL game in Berlin, the team must focus on resetting its culture and defensive scheme to compete for the playoffs.
Indianapolis can ill-afford to finish 9-8 or 8-9 (or worse) and miss the postseason for a fifth straight year. This will likely result in a complete shift from the front office and coaches to the players on the roster.
We'll see what other news comes out for the Colts' franchise as they continue their search for the next defensive coordinator post-Gus Bradley.
