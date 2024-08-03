NFL Snubs Colts Stars in Top 100 List for 2024
The NFL releases its 'Top 100 Players' list every year before the regular season begins. These rankings feature the 100 best names going into the upcoming campaign. The players around the league decide who places where by voting who they believe are the top names in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts haven't had the best luck for the last two years.
For last year's list, only defensive tackle, former First-Team All-Pro, and three-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner finished at 71st. While having one player make the Top 100 list is underwhelming, the Colts also had a crazy 2022 season and finished with four wins. So, they were lucky to have anyone from their roster on the list last year.
However, Indianapolis concluded with five more wins at 9-8 with mostly a backup quarterback since the young star Anthony Richardson had a season-ending shoulder injury after week five. The belief is more Colts would be present on the new list. However, the same situation happened in consecutive years but with a different player. Only linebacker and Colts record-setter Zaire Franklin made the ranks at the debut position, 100.
While it's fair to say Indianapolis wasn't a contender or a massive threat to get deep into the playoffs, they finished with a winning record that included impressive wins over the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was also after a disastrous season where many believed the Indianapolis franchise was in peril.
Shane Steichen's debut head coaching campaign had great performances from guard Quenton Nelson (2024 Pro Bowler), center Ryan Kelly (2024 Pro Bowler), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (109 catches for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns), and defensive tackle Buckner (2024 Pro Bowler). Perhaps just outside the bubble is cornerback Kenny Moore II (93 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.) It isn't to take away from Franklin's illustrious 2023 season, which saw him duplicate setting the Indianapolis franchise record for tackles in a single season (179), as in 2022 (167).
Running back Jonathan Taylor's exclusion makes sense, as he missed games in 2023 and ultimately finished with 10 played (seven starts). Taylor concluded the campaign second to Zack Moss (Cincinnati Bengals) in rushing yards with 741 and had eight total touchdowns (seven rushing). Taylor is a player to keep an eye on for a potentially explosive return to form in 2024.
The Colts have a lot to prove to the league in 2024 after how many prominent players weren't considered. The energy around Grand Park during training camp is of excitement and positivity, but when week one begins, it will be about putting together wins. Richardson is on par to lead Indianapolis into another season where they will look to continue improving as a young roster. If Steichen wants to compete with the defending AFC South champion Texans, Indianapolis will need a great training camp to prepare for the debut game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
