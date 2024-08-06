Colts Gus Bradley Unsure of Nick Cross to Start at Free Safety
The Indianapolis Colts have created a solid overall roster with plenty of depth approaching the critical 2024 season in year two of Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson. So far through training camp, a few names like wide receivers Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell have made big plays and lasting impressions on the coaching staff. On the defensive side, young talents like defensive end Laiatu Latu and linebacker Jaylon Carlies are also putting their stamp on training camp and exciting coaches. However, while there are plenty of positives surrounding Indy in 2024, one area of the roster is as murky as possible. That spot is free safety.
Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, and Ronnie Harrison Jr. are the trio competing to start opposite strong safety Julian Blackmon. This isn't what Indianapolis was hoping was the case at this point in training camp with Cross. The third-year safety hasn't launched as an outright starter despite the Colts trading up in the 2022 NFL Draft to land the Maryland Terrapins star. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has taken notice.
He was asked about solidifying the strong safety position for 2024. This might have referred to a potential signing of current free agent and two-time Pro Bowler, Justin Simmons. Regardless of the context of the question, Bradley's answer proves that this position is a confusing competition.
“I think as soon as someone consistently steps up. I will say this, the last about seven, eight days we've seen it – that position elevate. That's what we were kind of hoping – create a lot of competition there, and then just see the cream comes to the top. So I think once we feel good about, all right, this is the direction we're going to go, then we'll go. But I don't think we're any time close right now.”
Bradley is one of the most experienced defensive coordinators in the NFL and knows a struggling young player when he sees one. While Cross has made a play here and there during camp, it never seems consistent enough to make Indy comfortable to start him. Also, while Cross is still 22 years old, he isn't distancing himself from players like Thomas and Harrison. While Harrison is a veteran with a consistent floor, he isn't the athlete and talent Cross can be. As for Thomas, he isn't the best safety overall and is still in the mix with Cross.
Until a signing happens to help with the competition at free safety, it will be hard to take that spot on the defense seriously. Indianapolis was one of the worst defenses last year in points allowed and doesn't want a gaping hole in the secondary for opposing offenses to attack relentlessly. General manager Chris Ballard typically isn't throwing money around to free agents but can't ignore the writing on the wall with how up and down Cross has been throughout his short career. We'll see if any deals get done to bring in outside skill to compete with Cross and the rest of the free safeties.
