Indianapolis Colts | 3 Good, 3 Bad in Preseason Win Against Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts played most of their reserves for their 21-13 preseason victory over the Arizona Cardinals. While notable starters sat for this contest, one defender with starting potential played plenty of football and various storylines emerged from this second preseason game for the Colts.
With this on tap, it's time to get into the good and bad from the penultimate preseason matchup from Indianapolis. As always, let's begin with the positive side of things.
The Good | The Reserve RBs
While running back Trey Sermon rehabs his hamstring injury, Evan Hull, Tyler Goodson, and Zavier Scott took over most of the running back duties against the Cardinals. The trio didn't disappoint, forming a three-headed attack that pounded Arizona's defense.
Hull, Goodson, and Scott compiled 21 carries for 116 rushing yards and two scores as a unit. Shane Steichen may have more weapons than he expected to use behind Jonathan Taylor in the backfield.
The Bad | Matt Gay
Colts kicker Matt Gay was an ace multiple times during the 2023 campaign. After Indy signed him to a four-year, $22.5 million contract ($13 million guaranteed; per Over The Cap), Gay was set to be the solution at kicker for years ahead.
But so far Gay's beginning to the preseason has been brutal, now sitting at 1/4 for his field goal attempts through two contests. While punter Rigoberto Sanchez was out for this contest for the birth of his newborn, Gay had a replacement holder, which might shed light on the kicking struggles. However, sinking to 0/2 isn't ideal. We'll see if this becomes an issue for the former Pro Bowler.
The Good | Segun Olubi
Linebacker Segun Olubi showcased his ability to be everywhere on the field during Saturday's contest. Fellow linebacker Jaylon Carlies also looked solid, but Olubi led the way for Indy's defense.
Olubi concluded with nine tackles (led the team) and countless stops in the run game. Olubi already saw starting reps in 2023 and complements the duo of Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed well. Expect Olubi to make the roster and continue as a reliable depth piece for the linebackers.
The Bad | Blake Freeland
2023 fourth-rounder out of BYU, Blake Freeland had to endure some of the best pass-rushers the NFL had to offer while filling in for tackles Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith during their time out for injury. While he struggled, the hope was that the experience he gathered would help his development as a swing tackle heading into 2024. This hasn't happened so far.
After an abysmal performance against the Denver Broncos (Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 34.2), Freeland struggled mightily against backups off the edge versus Arizona. Quarterbacks Jason Bean and Sam Ehlinger were running away from pass-rushers frantically from Freeland's side.
This isn't encouraging for Freeland with multiple players capable of taking his swing tackle position, rookie Matt Goncalves is the most likely candidate. Freeland has to finish the preseason strong or risk falling farther back on the depth chart.
The Good | Nick Cross
After reports swirling around Indianapolis that safety Nick Cross wasn't ready to start and the franchise needed outside help, Cross had another great preseason outing against the Cardinals and appears poised to prove doubters wrong.
Cross was right behind linebacker Olubi in most categories but finished the game with five tackles (one for loss) and flew around the field making plays. Cross is performing like a player who wants to make people look silly for looking through him to Justin Simmons, we'll see if this momentum continues for the former third-rounder.
The Bad | Jelani Woods
The Colts tight end situation is arguably the most competitive position on the 2024 roster. One of the biggest threats to start mere months ago was third-year pro, Jelani Woods. Given the insane athletic profile of Woods and an offensive mind like Steichen made the 2024 campaign a breakout scenario. However, there's a chance Woods won't be on the active roster in a few weeks when cuts must be finalized.
After a few decent plays against the Broncos, Woods did nothing but make a special teams tackle against the Cardinals, then exit the contest with a toe injury.
Even veteran stash tight end Eric Tomlinson outplayed Woods in this contest, catching two passes for 24 yards on three targets. Woods might not make the roster if Indianapolis decides to go into the 2024 regular season with only four tight ends. Woods needs a fantastic preseason closer against the Cincinnati Bengals to help his cause.
