Skip to main content

Colts Elect Not to Use Franchise Tag at Deadline

The Colts decided not to use the franchise tag on any of their free agents by Tuesday's deadline.

The deadline for NFL teams to designate players with either the transition or franchise tag has arrived, and the Indianapolis Colts elected not to use the option on any of their in-house free agents.

Luckily for the team, they don't have anyone set to hit the market that they either can't live without or can't afford.

The Colts' 2022 unrestricted free agents are as follows: OT Eric Fisher, WR Zach Pascal, G Mark Glowinski, ED Al-Quadin Muhammad, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Andrew Sendejo, TE Mo Alie-Cox, G Chris Reed, S George Odum, OL Matt Pryor, WR T.Y. Hilton, DL Tyquan Lewis, OT Julién Davenport, ED Kemoko Turay, LB Zaire Franklin, ED Isaac Rochell, K Michael Badgley, CB T.J. Carrie, S Jahleel Addae, DT Antwaun Woods, RB Marlon Mack, LB Matthew Adams, OT Sam Tevi

Teams will typically use the tag designation on a player who is due to become an unrestricted free agent, which buys them more time to negotiate a long-term deal. The tag value is a one-year contract worth the higher value of either 120% of the player's previous-year salary or the average of the top five salaries at that player's position across the NFL.

The franchise tag is designated as either exclusive or non-exclusive, the latter being the most commonly used in the NFL. With the exclusive tag, other teams are not permitted to negotiate with that player. With the non-exclusive designation, other teams can negotiate with that player, but the player's current team has the right to match the offer. If they choose not to match, the other team must surrender two first-round draft picks to the current team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As for the much less used transition tag, it is also a one-year deal that is worth the average of the top 10 salaries at that player's position. Other teams may negotiate with that player, but the player's team can match the offer. If they decline to match, the team is not rewarded compensation like with the non-exclusive franchise tag.

The last time the Colts utilized the franchise tag was in 2013 with punter Pat McAfee.

After the retirement of tight end Jack Doyle, the Colts are now projected to enter free agency with $42.4 million in salary-cap space, which ranks as the fifth most in the NFL.

Should the Colts have used the franchise or transition tag this year? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Elect Not to Use Franchise Tag at Deadline

By Jake Arthur1 minute ago
Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) on the field in the third quarter during the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Colts Land Potential Franchise Signal Caller In Dane Brugler's Latest Mock Draft

By Josh Carney58 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raidersat Allegiant Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 26-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

QB Carousel: How Does Ryan Fitzpatrick Fit with the Colts?

By Andrew Moore9 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) and tight end Jack Doyle (84) celebrate Doyle's touchdown in the third quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Miami won, 16-12. Miami Dolphins At Indianapolis Colts In Nfl Week 10 At Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis Sunday Nov 10 2019
News

Doyle's Retirement Leaves Glaring Hole For Colts

By Josh Carney16 hours ago
Nov 22, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Reportedly Called About Biggest Possible Quarterback Move

By Jake Arthur17 hours ago
USATSI_13327658
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Reed Blankenship, Safety, Middle Tennessee State

By Zach HicksMar 7, 2022
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) spikes the ball after his two point conversion in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Tight End Announces Retirement from NFL

By Jake ArthurMar 7, 2022
USATSI_17155652
Draft

Build-A-Ballard: Who the Colts May Target at Edge Rusher in 2022 NFL Draft

By Zach HicksMar 7, 2022