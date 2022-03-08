Colts Elect Not to Use Franchise Tag at Deadline

The Colts decided not to use the franchise tag on any of their free agents by Tuesday's deadline.

The deadline for NFL teams to designate players with either the transition or franchise tag has arrived, and the Indianapolis Colts elected not to use the option on any of their in-house free agents.

Luckily for the team, they don't have anyone set to hit the market that they either can't live without or can't afford.

The Colts' 2022 unrestricted free agents are as follows: OT Eric Fisher, WR Zach Pascal, G Mark Glowinski, ED Al-Quadin Muhammad, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Andrew Sendejo, TE Mo Alie-Cox, G Chris Reed, S George Odum, OL Matt Pryor, WR T.Y. Hilton, DL Tyquan Lewis, OT Julién Davenport, ED Kemoko Turay, LB Zaire Franklin, ED Isaac Rochell, K Michael Badgley, CB T.J. Carrie, S Jahleel Addae, DT Antwaun Woods, RB Marlon Mack, LB Matthew Adams, OT Sam Tevi

Teams will typically use the tag designation on a player who is due to become an unrestricted free agent, which buys them more time to negotiate a long-term deal. The tag value is a one-year contract worth the higher value of either 120% of the player's previous-year salary or the average of the top five salaries at that player's position across the NFL.

The franchise tag is designated as either exclusive or non-exclusive, the latter being the most commonly used in the NFL. With the exclusive tag, other teams are not permitted to negotiate with that player. With the non-exclusive designation, other teams can negotiate with that player, but the player's current team has the right to match the offer. If they choose not to match, the other team must surrender two first-round draft picks to the current team.

As for the much less used transition tag, it is also a one-year deal that is worth the average of the top 10 salaries at that player's position. Other teams may negotiate with that player, but the player's team can match the offer. If they decline to match, the team is not rewarded compensation like with the non-exclusive franchise tag.

The last time the Colts utilized the franchise tag was in 2013 with punter Pat McAfee.

After the retirement of tight end Jack Doyle, the Colts are now projected to enter free agency with $42.4 million in salary-cap space, which ranks as the fifth most in the NFL.

Should the Colts have used the franchise or transition tag this year? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

