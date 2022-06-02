The betting odds for the Colts to win awards like NFL MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year have been released.

The Indianapolis Colts are no stranger to high expectations.

With deep rosters often featuring noteworthy quarterbacks, the team is commonly chosen as a contender in the AFC. Now, whether or not they meet those expectations on a year-by-year basis is a different story.

The upcoming 2022 season is bringing renewed optimism for the Colts around the NFL as their Pro Bowl-filled lineup is now headed by new quarterback Matt Ryan. Can the team get back on track and make their return to the playoffs?

Along the way, some of their members have been included in the odds to win certain official postseason awards from the Associated Press, such as the league's Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

Below are the odds in which SportsBetting.ag has included members of the Colts.

NFL Most Valuable Player

QB Matt Ryan (T-14th, +3300), RB Jonathan Taylor (T-21st, +6600)

As an established veteran quarterback with an MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Offensive Rookie of the Year to his name, it should come as no surprise that Ryan is the Colts' most likely contender for MVP. He has the NFL's attention by being with a new team after 14 years with the Atlanta Falcons, similar to the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford last year. Ryan has the benefit of working with head coach Frank Reich, who has an impressive track record of getting the best out of his quarterbacks. If the Colts appear to be postseason competitors then that would definitely help Ryan's case. Last, the NFL MVP is almost always given to a quarterback from a winning team, as 14 of the last 15 MVPs have been quarterbacks. The last nine MVPs have been quarterbacks, with running back Adrian Peterson being the last non-quarterback to win back in 2012.

Taylor also has a decent shot at being considered for MVP. For starters, he led the NFL in multiple rushing stats including yards by a whopping 552 last year. He also finished third in rushing as a rookie in 2020. Another big campaign will solidify Taylor's status as a bonafide NFL superstar. Having a new QB in Ryan is bringing higher expectations for the team, so the Colts being contenders will also help Taylor. Ryan's presence should also help thin out boxes that Taylor is running into, and the veteran quarterback is also more likely to throw to running backs than his predecessor Carson Wentz was, leading to more big-play opportunities for Taylor. As for past NFL MVPs, if it's not a quarterback, it's usually a running back that wins. It's been either position every year since 1986 when linebacker Lawrence Taylor won.

Being named to either the Pro Bowl or All-Pro is a large feather in the cap and essentially a prerequisite to earning a major individual postseason award. Ryan has four Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro in 14 years. Taylor has one Pro Bowl and one First-Team All-Pro in two years.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year

LB Darius Leonard (T-11th, +3300), CB Stephon Gilmore (T-41st, +7500), DT DeForest Buckner (T-45th, +8000)

Leonard is one of the most statistically accomplished defenders in the NFL since joining the league in 2018 when he was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's the only player with 10-plus sacks and 10-plus interceptions over that time, and he's also amassed 17 forced fumbles, 7 fumbles recovered, 30 pass breakups, and 538 tackles (30 for loss). The winner of the DPOY is often someone with either a ton of sacks or interceptions, but Leonard does a bit of everything, including leading the NFL in tackles as a rookie (163) and forced fumbles in 2021 (8).

Gilmore has a chance due in large part because he's done it before (2019), so the league already knows he's cut from that cloth. If the veteran corner stays healthy in 2022, he'll be given the opportunity to lock down receivers and make plays on the ball once again as the Colts' top outside corner.

Buckner has been one of the best interior defenders in the NFL throughout his career and took it up a notch with the Colts. In both seasons in Indianapolis, Buckner has finished among the top 10 interior defenders in quarterback pressures and was Pro Football Focus' third best at the position in 2020.

Leonard has three Pro Bowls and four All-Pros (three First-Team, one Second-Team) in four years. Gilmore has five Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pros in 10 years. Buckner has two Pro Bowls and two All-Pros (one First-Team, one Second-Team) in six years.

NFL Coach of the Year

HC Frank Reich (T-18th, +2500)

Reich has yet to find rich success as a head coach, sitting with a 37-28 record (.569) and a 1-2 record (.333) in the postseason. However, he's a highly regarded offensive mind and quarterback guru, and many believe it's just a matter of time before things break Reich and the Colts' way. Team success is obviously the top qualifier for any Coach of the Year candidate. In the last 10 years, the worst record that a Coach of the Year winner has had was 11-5, which four of the winners had. Having a capable quarterback like Ryan playing really well for Reich will help also. If Ryan's playing well then the team is likely in a good spot. This will also be yet another different starting quarterback for Reich, who has had a different one from the year before in each of his now five seasons in Indy. That type of adaptability is hard to ignore.

