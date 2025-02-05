Colts Offense More Explosive with Dynamic Trade for Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams announced they were making superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp available for trade, inciting plenty of speculation about which team will be his next suitor.
Kupp has fallen off in recent seasons and dealt with multiple injuries, but the Rams are likely trading him due to the cap they will save. If the Rams trade the former First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler, they will save $20 million toward their salary cap in 2025.
Given these circumstances, there will be multiple teams in need of an additional veteran weapon like Kupp. While the Indianapolis Colts have plenty of offensive firepower, it never hurts to add a sure thing for Anthony Richardson.
Kupp needs no introduction, as he's accumulated 634 receptions for 7,776 receiving yards (12.3 average), and a solid 57 touchdowns through his productive NFL tenure. He also has a career catch percentage of 71.2. However, Kupp is best known for his inferno campaign in 2021.
That year he caught a whopping 145 passes on 191 targets for 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns: leading the NFL in everything aforementioned except targets. During the playoffs that year, Kupp continued his dominance and won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals, earning his lone All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods.
The Colts have great pass-catchers like Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs. While the jury is still out on AD Mitchell and fifth-rounder Anthony Gould, they can probably benefit from having Kupp on the roster.
The Colts' cap situation is good enough to make this deal happen, sitting at $28,247,239 available. If general manager Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen believe that Kupp can elevate the offense, it can make some sense.
Also, if Kupp strikes gold and has a career resurgence with Indy, it can help take their offense to explosive levels of efficiency if Richardson figures it out in year three. Thus, making the Colts look brilliant for the deal if it helps their quarterback investment shine.
Wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne can notably use a guy like Kupp to round out the offensive pass catchers for Richardson. While Kupp's numbers have lessened since his legendary 2021 campaign, he can still be great for a team like Indy if he remains healthy for all or near 17 games.
However, as is with many possible Colts trades, don't expect this to go down. Kupp signed his massive three-year, $80 million extension after winning the Super Bowl, which the Colts would hypothetically inherit the final year of if they trade.
Given how conservative Ballard generally is in free agency, it's hard to imagine the veteran general manager taking a massive swing on a 31-year-old receiver whose numbers have regressed since 2021.
If Indy executes any trade, it must be defensive to impact Lou Anarumo's defense. However, if somehow the Colts make a deal for Kupp, it would be interesting to see how that type of addition may play out in a Steichen offense.
