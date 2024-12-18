Colts' Offense Historically Bad in Loss to Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Denver Broncos in a fashion that speaks volumes about the type of organization Indy has been over the past 10 years. It's been a time of failure, false hope, and disappointment.
Now, for the 10th consecutive season, the Colts are officially out of contention to win the AFC South. Despite holding a halftime lead against a strong Denver team, the Colts managed to lose by 18 in a pathetic second-half showing.
According to The 33rd Team, Indy managed to record -1.37 EPA per play in the second half, which, to be honest, is pathetic. That number is the 2nd-worst EPA per play in a half of NFL action since 2000.
There have been approximately 12,000 halves of football played since 2000. This means that offensively, there have been nearly 25,000 different performances seen on the field. Somehow, the Colts managed to produce the 2nd-worst performance out of 25,000.
Looking at the play-by-play, it's not pretty. Indy's second-half drives went like this: Jonathan Taylor fumble, three-and-out, Michael Pittman Jr. fumble, three-and-out, three-and-out, AD Mitchell fumble returned for a touchdown, turnover on downs, interception, and turnover on downs.
The Colts made it to the red zone only one time in the second half, and it was on their last drive. The team wasn't able to get anything going after Taylor fumbled the ball at the goal line. Quarterback Anthony Richardson and head coach Shane Steichen couldn't get on the same page, costing the Colts their playoff chances.
The season isn't officially over, but it feels like it is. The Colts would need a complex scenario of other teams losing out for there to even be a chance to play postseason football. It feels like the organization has been stuck in a cycle of mediocrity that can't be broken unless major changes happen.
It's difficult to put the blame on any one player or coach. Richardson didn't play well at all, throwing 44.7% along with two interceptions. Taylor and Pittman, the highest-paid skill position players on the team, both fumbled. Steichen called a disastrous trick play for a rookie.
If the team wants to get better, cleaning up the simple mistakes is an easy place to start. Turning the ball over five times will not win football games at the professional level, and the team knows that. There's still a long road ahead until Indy can play at a high level consistently.
