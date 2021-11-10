Reich: Health, Starters Getting 'Synced Up' Key To Turnaround From Colts' OL

It was only a matter of time until one of the best offensive lines in the NFL got back on track. Now that they are, the Indianapolis Colts' arrow is pointing in the right direction. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Thanks to some relatively good health in recent weeks and the full projected starting unit in the trenches gaining more experience working together once again, it should come as no surprise that a key part of the turnaround for the Indianapolis Colts comes from the terrific play of the offensive line in recent weeks.

Fresh off of a dominant performance on the ground against the New York Jets inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday Night Football in which the Colts rushed for an astounding 260 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, head coach Frank Reich was asked Tuesday what the key to the resurgence on the ground has been.

Quickly, Reich pointed out the hell and the continued gelling of the group up front after the unit was thrown into disarray in training camp, the preseason, and the early part of the regular season as guys like Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith missed large chunks of action, new left tackle Eric Fisher got off to a slow start in his return from a torn Achilles, and veteran guards Chris Reed and Mark Glowinski started battling it out for the right guard position.

Now, the Colts are rolling and Reich is really pleased with the group up front.

“I think we’ve gotten better in both the run and the pass. I think guys have been banged up. Getting the starters in there, getting more synced up – just the continuity of being together a little bit and just continuing to work hard," Reich said to reporters during his media availability Tuesday, according to video via Colts.com. "I’m sure like a lot of teams, but we work hard as the season progresses in our individual periods – working on little fundamental and technique things. We’re a big zone run team, so always working on our combination blocks, the timing and syncing up of those blocks is a big deal. From a pass protection standpoint, I think our pass protection has been very good. We’ve gone up against a lot of fronts in the last few weeks and our o-line has done a very good job.”

The offensive line certainly has done a very good job in recent weeks, allowing the Colts to get back to the "Run The Damn Ball" mantra, which has gone hand-in-hand with the success the Colts have experienced in the last month or so.

Sure, the 3-5 record still isn't very good to look at, but there's an opportunity here with the Colts' offensive line getting healthy, the run game firing on all cylinders and Carson Wentz fully healthy and in a groove to really take off as an offense and start stacking some wins.

Doing so will be centered around the play in the trenches on the offensive side of the football, just like it should be in Indianapolis.

