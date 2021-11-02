Lacking Ability to Finish, Colts Kicking Themselves Over Opportunities Lost

Three times the Indianapolis Colts held a lead on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Three times the Colts blew those leads, ultimately falling to 3-5 on the season, all but ending any hope of winning the AFC South. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

At some point the Indianapolis Colts will figure out how to close games under head coach Frank Reich.

That might not happen in 2021 though as the Colts once again blew multiple leads at home, falling to the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans, 34-31, in incredibly frustrating fashion.

For some reason the Colts have completely forgotten how to close games this season, blowing multiple leads against the Titans on Sunday, two leads against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, and a massive 19-point lead against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.

Now, with the latest blown lead against the Titans, Reich and the Colts have plenty of questions left unanswered about the ability to finish games, play-calling in key situations and more.

Asked about the Colts trying to find a way to close games on Monday during his media availability, Reich stated that the Colts can certainly from the experience overall and need to be better in key situations.

"There’s plenty of opportunities. There’s opportunities to win that game," Reich said to media members Monday, according to video from Colts.com. "For whatever reason, it’s never the same thing all the time. It’s never the same player, the same person or the same side of the ball. It’s a team effort. In crunch time, we just got to do a little bit better. We have to coach it better and we have to play it better.”

There were plenty of opportunities for the Colts to win the game, but once again the players on the field failed to execute in those situations and convert those opportunities into a win. That has to be frustrating for the team overall, especially considering how well they played for three and a half quarters.

Add in the fact that the Colts have now lost eight straight games against playoff teams along with the inability to finish games, is it fair to start questioning Reich as a head coach?

That might be a bit too premature, considering the injuries the Colts have had to deal with early on this season. He's pointing the finger at himself though, especially for being unable to beat good teams.

“No doubt. That’s what it comes down to. You have to be able to beat those good teams," Reich said. "You have to find ways to win, to close it out at the end. That’s a combination of coaching and playing. So, we have to find a way to make that breakthrough. We talked this year at the beginning, as a team about having a breakthrough moment. Well, that’s a big part of having a breakthrough moment – winning a game like that. Making the right calls, making the right plays when the game is on the line. You guys all said it, we all said, that felt like a playoff game yesterday. We need to win those games. I believe we have the players and the coaches to do that. We haven’t been doing it so, that’s on me.”

Hopefully after another back-breaking loss, the Colts can get some of these issues straightened out and win some key games down the stretch to remain in the playoff hunt.

Have thoughts on Frank Reich's statements regarding being unable to finish games and win against playoff teams? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.