Colts Rule Out Jonathan Taylor, Two Defensive Starters vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts haven't won on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2014, and if they're going to snap the streak this Sunday, then they're going to have to do it without some serious firepower.
On Friday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that leading rusher Jonathan Taylor, top defensive end Kwity Paye, and top cornerback Kenny Moore II are all out for this weekend's game.
Taylor left last Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a high ankle sprain and did not practice this week. In his absence, Steichen said the Colts will utilize a committee approach out of the backfield, primarily with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson.
Paye was injured late in Week 3 with a quad injury and has not practiced sense. Without him, it'll likely mean an increase in time for Laiatu Latu and Isaiah Land. Likewise, Moore was also injured in Week 3 with a hip injury and has yet to practice. He'll be replaced by Chris Lammons.
Regarding quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) and center Ryan Kelly (neck), Steichen said about their availability this Sunday, "we'll see." Richardson has been a limited participant in practice all week, but Kelly has missed the last five practices as well as last week's game.
The Colts and Jaguars kick off this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. E.T. on CBS.
