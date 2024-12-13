Colts Have Two OUT, Four Questionable for Huge Clash with Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's road game at Mile High against the Denver Broncos, which will be a playoff-level matchup.
Shane Steichen announced earlier that wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (personal) aren't suiting up for Sunday.
As for the questionable designations, wide receiver Josh Downs (shoulder), center Ryan Kelly (knee), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula/shoulder), and tight end Mo Alie-Cox (hip) fall into the spot. Downs and Carlies logged a full practice, while Kelly was limited and Alie-Cox out. We'll see what happens with the tight end position if Alie-Cox doesn't play on Sunday.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
As for Downs and Carlies, Indianapolis can desperately use their services against the Broncos. Downs has been the go-to target for Steichen's passing offense, leading Indianapolis with 53 catches. Carlies is the best coverage linebacker for the Colts and played great until his injury. If he can return it will help Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed with pass coverage, an area both have struggled.
The Colts will need to play arguably their most efficient level of football to defeat the 8-5 Broncos on the road. Anthony Richardson must take care of the football and, if possible, stay mistake-free. The offensive line, Jonathan Taylor, and Gus Bradley's defense must support the field general.
The Colts are in must-win mode and can't afford to lose or likely wave goodbye to any playoff hopes. We'll see if Steichen is ready to upset Sean Payton's squad at Mile High.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.