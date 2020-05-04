AllColts
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Comments on Passing of Legendary Coach Don Shula

Hall of Fame coach Don Shula played and coached for the Baltimore Colts before becoming a Florida icon with the Miami Dolphins. He passed away Monday at the age of 90.Jason Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay remembered one of the NFL’s greatest coaches with a statement after the Monday passing of Don Shula:

“Today is a sad day for the NFL and the entire sports world with the passing of Don Shula. There are few in the 100-year history of the NFL who have had a more positive influence on the game itself than Coach Shula. In addition to his record-setting tenure with the Miami Dolphins, he helped establish the Colts as one of the great franchises in all of sports.

“One of my most special memories is of meeting Don for the first time in 1972 in the Orange Bowl. He was larger than life, of course; and to me he always will remain so.

“He was an extraordinary father, husband, grandfather and human being who will be missed by all of us. Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Shula family as well as our sincerest thanks for sharing his wonderful life with sports fans everywhere.”

Shula, 90, played as a defensive back for the Baltimore Colts from 1953 to 1956, then was the franchise’s head coach from 1963 to 1969. He is perhaps best known for coaching the Miami Dolphins from 1970 to 1995, which included leading the NFL’s only perfect season with the 17-0 Dolphins in 1972.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer had an NFL record of 328-156-6, not including 19-17 in the playoffs. His career victory total still leads the NFL, 23 more than George Halas and 43 more than Bill Belichick.

He was a two-time Super Bowl champion as well as an NFL champion in 1968 before the league merger.

Here’s Irsay’s full statement posted on Twitter.

