Colts vs. Packers Betting Odds Revealed Heading Into Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts will face off against a Green Bay Packers squad that is missing star quarterback Jordan Love this weekend. Both teams lost their Week 1 matchups so Sunday's game has an added importance avoid any 0-2 starts.
Love's MCL injury against the Philadelphia Eagles has pushed the betting lines in favor of Indianapolis with the Colts listed as 3.5-point favorites against the Packers according to SI Sportsbook. Regardless of being favorites, Lambeau Field is one of the toughest road environments in the entire NFL.
SI Sportsbook has the Colts listed as -167 moneyline favorites ($100 to win $59.88) while the Packers are listed as +140 underdogs ($100 to win $140). Green Bay will be led by former 2022 Tennessee Titans draft pick Malik Willis who was traded to the Packers only two weeks ago. Willis has started three games in his short NFL career, all of which were during his rookie season.
The over/under total for Sunday's game has been set at 40.5, a seemingly low number for two teams that cleared this mark in their respective season opening matchups. The Colts scored 27 in their first game while the Packers scored 29.
The last time a Colts vs. Packers game went under 40.5 total points was 1991, meaning it's been seven consecutive matchups where both teams have combined for at least 41 points. In a game where two explosive offenses are facing off, it's very possible that trend continues.
Colts vs. Packers will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 15th.
