Colts Perfect Pairing for Future Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts have a massive void at one position more than any other: tight end. After such a disappointing year from Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory, the time has come for something bigger and better from the position.
This is why Pro Football Focus has Penn State tight end Tyler Warren and the Colts as a perfect pairing. It makes sense, given that Warren was the 2024 Mackey Award winner, hauling in a ridiculous 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight scores.
However, what's more interesting is his use as a runner, with 26 carries for an impressive 218 yards on the ground and four more trips to pay dirt. Mason Cameron goes into further detail on why this is such a pefect pairing.
"The third-most-projected team-prospect pairing is Tyler Warren heading to Indianapolis, with a whopping 40.5% of Colts mock drafters selecting the dynamic tight end," stated Cameron. "The addition projects well for an Indianapolis offense that already features some talented weapons and would provide Anthony Richardson with every opportunity to develop as a quarterback."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and AD Mitchell make up an intriguing wide receiver corps for Anthony Richardson to utilize. Adding a player like Warren to the mix can only amplify what this offense can accomplish.
Tack on Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor in the backfield after a torrid 2024 campaign that saw the former All-Pro notch 1,431 rushing yards on 303 attempts and 12 total scores. Good news for Indy's ground attack; Warren can also block well enough to live in-line during certain sets.
Richardson has to improve, but he had nearly no help from his tight ends in 2024. If the Colts can secure a weapon the caliber of Warren, it will give Richardson a reliable target to dominate the middle of the field and short passing game, as well as a reliable red zone target.
Be on the lookout for Indianapolis to do whatever is necessary to get Warren into a Colts uniform in round one of the NFL draft. While this year's draft is not short of talent at tight end with additional names like Michigan's Colston Loveland and LSU's Mason Taylor, they aren't on the same level as Warren.
The Penn State product can potentially hit the ground running for Steichen's offense, helping the team's struggling quarterback, Richardson. This selection makes too much sense and is constantly mocked for a reason; the Colts need Warren and must stabilize what was a terrible position group one year ago.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.