PFF Analyst Names Colts 'Great' Landing Spot for 4x MVP Winner
The Indianapolis Colts are searching for answers after falling short of postseason football for the fourth straight year. With coaches and players at risk of losing their jobs, Indy needs to find a way to consistently win games next season.
Many have partially attributed the Colts' failures to quarterback Anthony Richardson, the 22-year-old starter who's yet to play a full season at the professional level. Indy is planning to give Richardson another shot in his third year, but they don't want him to feel too comfortable.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters that the team is looking to bring competition in at the quarterback position this spring. It's unclear whether Indy is aiming for a rookie or a veteran, but there are options in both cases.
Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema thinks the Colts are a dream landing spot for four-time MVP and Super Bowl-winner Aaron Rodgers. In a new video discussing Indy's team needs, Sikkema claimed that Indy should eye the 41-year-old this spring.
"The [Aaron] Rodgers element of it is very interesting," said Sikkema. "... I think that Indianapolis would be a great landing spot for Aaron Rodgers. Would Aaron Rodgers go into a situation where he does not have the ability to start right out of the gate? ... They're gonna let Richardson start next season... Let's say this is the best-case scenario for Rodgers... Would he just retire?"
Despite thinking Rodgers could fit into Shane Steichen's system, Sikkema doesn't think the Colts could get him to sign. "I think it is more unlikely than it is likely that he would land in Indianapolis."
In 2024, Rodgers started all 17 games for the New York Jets and threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The numbers aren't awful, but the Jets did finish with a 5-12 record.
The Colts have the next few months to decide what route to take at the backup quarterback spot. With Joe Flacco leaving, a younger face could be good to challenge Richardson for the starting role come Week 1.
