Colts PFF Grades vs. Rams: Better Effort Brings More Acknowledgement

Although they lost, the Colts had a better outing against the Rams in Week 2 than they did the week prior, and it brought on a little more acknowledgment from PFF. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

It was another loss for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, who have not only dug themselves an 0-2 hole but have done it the whole time at home from Lucas Oil Stadium.

They fell 27-24 to the Los Angeles Rams, who were expected to win the game all along. The Colts had every opportunity (until the last two minutes) to win the ballgame, but the Rams were able to continue fending them off.

The hosts were much flatter last week in their Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and as a result, only had one player rank among the top 10 at their position according to Pro Football Focus' grades.

This week in a better effort from the Colts, they got acknowledgment for a few more players in PFF's ratings.

Jack Doyle

Tight End No. 8 (73.1), 50 snaps (75%)

The Colts had a few standout performances on Sunday and one of which came from Doyle, who had his most productive day since midseason of 2018. The 31-year-old tight end caught 5-of-8 targets for 64 yards (12.8 avg.) and a two-point conversion. He also proved that it's never too late to set new personal bests as he recorded a 34-yard reception, which is his career-long after 116 games. He had a ho-hum day at the office as a blocker, recording a grade of 66.2 in pass protection and 61.1 in run blocking, so his receiving really made an impression.

Isaiah Rodgers

Kickoff Returner No. 3 (71.5), 16 ST snaps (62%)

Rodgers only had one kickoff return on the day, but he certainly made it count as he took the opening kick back 41 yards to set up the Colts in great field position. On the drive, the Colts began at their own 41 yard-line and got down to the Rams' 1-yard line. Los Angeles kicker Matt Gay's other five kickoffs were all touchbacks.

Rodrigo Blankenship

Kicker No. 6 (70.4), 4 snaps (15%)

It was a solid day for "Hot Rod," who converted all three of his field-goal attempts (35, 46, 48) and his only extra-point attempt. Through two games, he's been one of the only consistent things about the Colts as he's drilled all six of his kicks.

Ryan Kelly

Center No. 9 (65.8), 67 snaps (100%)

Kelly has made the cut in PFF's top-10 positional grades both weeks but when you watch him play, he's clearly not playing up to the high standard he's set throughout his career. This weekly piece is usually for highlighting who played well, but I can only tell you how it actually went down. Kelly received a grade of 56.4 in pass protection after allowing three pressures on the quarterback (two hurries and one sack). His pass-block efficiency rating of 95.5 was 29th among 32 NFL centers in Week 2. Kelly's run blocking was a bit better, grading at 68.2. On runs behind Kelly in the A-gap, the Colts totaled 44 yards on 11 carries (4.0 avg.) with two first downs and one run of 10-plus yards.

Did any other Colts players deserve to be considered top 10 at their position for Week 2? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

