PFF Top 5 Graded Colts on Offense/Defense in Win Against Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts improved their 2024 preseason record to 1-1 after a solid 21-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday evening. After successfully defending Lucas Oil Stadium from the Cardinals, it's time to look deeper into the top performers by Pro Football Focus standards.
The offensive and defensive sides of the ball will be represented, and the five best players will be detailed. (Also, there is a 10-snap minimum in place.)
Offense
1st - Laquon Treadwell | Wide Receiver (82.2)
Former 2016 first-round selection wide receiver Laquon Treadwell hasn't had anywhere near a top-round career in the NFL. He's caught 111 passes for 1,242 yards and five scores throughout eight seasons. While he's still trying to find his footing in the league, Treadwell has played outstanding in his two preseason games with the Colts.
Against Arizona, he shined. Treadwell led the way with seven receptions on as many targets for 72 receiving yards. If Treadwell can continue to play well like this, perhaps there's a wild card shot at a roster spot.
2nd - Derek Slywka | Wide Receiver (69.7)
A former collegiate defensive back at the University of Ithaca, Indy wideout Derek Slywka showcased enough athleticism and receiving fundamentals to make a position switch.
Slywka concluded Saturday's contest with efficient numbers, securing two of his three targets for 27 receiving yards. Slywka also showed solid run-blocking for a pass-catcher, delivering 11 total for a grade of 55.4.
3rd - Sam Ehlinger | Quarterback (69.3)
Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger didn't see too much action (18 snaps) but was efficient in his limited on-field duties. He'd conclude with 4/7 passing for 38 yards. He also ran the pigskin twice for 21 rushing yards.
What stood out most during Ehlinger's playing time was how often he ran away from defensive pressure. While his blocking failed him, Ehlinger showed why he's likely secured the QB3 for Indy.
4th - Eric Tomlinson | Tight End (68.9)
Veteran tight end Eric Tomlinson hasn't been brought up for Indy's tight end position battles but played well on Saturday against the Cardinals.
Typically a blocking-type of tight end, Indy gave him those tasks, and he excelled. Tomlinson finished with good grades in run-blocking (64.8) and pass-blocking (67.1), which will make position coach Tom Manning happy. He also tossed in receiving production by securing two catches for 24 yards.
5th - Jake Witt | Offensive Tackle (66.7)
2023 seventh-round offensive tackle Jake Witt saw 46 snaps on Saturday against Arizona. He didn't disappoint while on the gridiron, putting up a 76.4 grade in pass and 59.4 in run blocking. While Witt is more of the developmental type of swing tackle, he's athletic and is showcasing it on the field.
Also, given the recent struggles from fellow swing tackle Blake Freeland, Witt might become a more likely option to back up Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith.
Defense
1st - Derek Rivers | Defensive End (74.0)
Derek Rivers saw 23 snaps on Saturday and made the most of his opportunities. Rivers grabbed three tackles (two solo) and a PFF grade of 70.9 in pass rush.
Given the recent Achilles injury of Samson Ebukam, there might be a need for more depth at the defensive end than ever. We'll see if Rivers can parlay this performance into the preseason finale and a potential roster spot.
2nd - Nick Cross | Safety (71.5)
Third-year safety Nick Cross has endured a lot of criticism throughout 2024 but is arguably one of the top defenders for Indianapolis through two preseason contests. Against Arizona, he was a man on fire.
Cross played 23 snaps and gathered five tackles (one for loss) and a 65.7 coverage grade. The Colts appear as if they're going with Cross to start opposite Julian Blackmon for their safety duo of 2024.
3rd - Austin Ajiake | Linebacker (70.2)
Linebacker Austin Ajiake saw 23 defensive snaps and displayed solid run-stopping and coverage ability for a possible depth linebacker. Indianapolis needs options to turn to at the second level, so Ajiake could be an interesting name to make the team when the roster cuts come around.
He finished Saturday's contest with four tackles but was seemingly everywhere that the Cardinals moved the ball. With one more preseason game to go, we'll see if Ajiake gets more attention.
4th - Eric Johnson II | Defensive Tackle (69.2)
Depth defensive tackle Eric Johnson II played effective football this past weekend. Johnson has been a liability in the running game but finished with a 64.0 mark on Saturday. While it isn't a stellar grade, it's good enough for a situational or depth interior defender.
With Taven Bryan appearing to be getting worse and filling in the 'first-round bust' bubble, Johnson has the door of opportunity wide open to take Bryan's spot if he's cut.
5th - Isaiah Land | Defensive End (67.6)
While Rivers had a decent game for a depth defensive end, Isaiah Land looked like a possible lock for the 53-man roster against the Cardinals. After 28 defensive snaps, Land had three tackles (two for loss) and a sack.
Land also applied two quarterback pressures and made stops in the running game. Indianapolis loves edge rushers, and if Land keeps this up, he'll contend for not just a roster spot, but possible back-end playing time.
